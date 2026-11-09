Lawyers for the media organisations previously told the High Court the claims they want to report involve the man’s alleged “abuse of power and status” to contact young women and try to engage in “inappropriate and exploitative sexual activities”.

By Flaminia Luck

A famous man who lost his bid for an injunction to prevent the publication of allegations including sexual misconduct against him has missed a deadline to take his case to the Court of Appeal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The man brought legal action against Independent Television News (ITN), which produces news programmes for ITV, Channel 4, Good Morning Britain and Channel 5, and Guardian News and Media (GNM), publisher of The Guardian. In a ruling on November 3, Mr Justice Nicklin dismissed the bid for an injunction, ruling it would be an “exceptionally serious interference” with freedom of expression, but said the figure could take his case to the Court of Appeal. The judge said that any notice of appeal or requests for further time would need to be provided to the Court of Appeal by 4.30pm on Monday. Court staff confirmed on Monday after this deadline that neither document had been received. The well-known man cannot be named until ITN or GNM name him in connection with the allegations.

What is an injunction? There are two types of injunctions: A prohibitory injunction stops someone from doing something; A mandatory injunction forces someone to take action. Both are awarded by a judge.