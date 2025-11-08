Djokovic played the Athens Open with strapping on his shoulder

Novak Djokovic of Serbia played with strapping on his shoulder . Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Tour Finals in Turin next week due to injury.

The 38-year-old made history on Saturday when he became the oldest man to win on the ATP Tour as he won the Athens Open. Djokovic claimed his 101st title after beating Lorenzo Musetti in three sets. But he played with strapping on his shoulder and later announced he is not fit enough to play in the end-of-season showpiece.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia raises the trophy of the ATP 250 tennis tournament after winning the final match against Lorenzo Musetti of Italy. Picture: Alamy

He posted on his Instagram story: “I was really looking forward to competing in Turin and giving my best but after today’s final in Athens, I’m sad to share that I need to withdraw due to an ongoing injury. “I’m truly sorry to the fans who were hoping to see me play – your support means so much. “I wish all the players an amazing tournament, and I can’t wait to be back on the court with you all soon.”

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ATP Tour Finals in Turin next week due to injury. Picture: Instagram