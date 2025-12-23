Mr Dyson’s family said their son has been in an induced coma and undergone surgery “almost daily”.

Constable Scott Dyson who was injured in the Bondi terror attack. Picture: New South Wales Police

By Ella Bennett

A police officer injured in the Bondi terror attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia has woken from a medically induced coma, his family said.

New South Wales police constable Scott Dyson was one of two officers wounded when investigators allege Naveed Akram and his father Sajid opened fire on a crowd of more than 1,000 people at Sydney’s Archer Park on December 14. The attack killed 15 people and injured dozens more. Accused gunman Naveed Akram, 24, faces 15 murder charges and one terrorism charge, while his father, 50, was shot dead by police at the scene. In a statement released on Tuesday, Mr Dyson’s family said their son has been in an induced coma and undergone surgery “almost daily”. Read more: Bondi terrorists practised shooting and threw explosives in 'meticulously planned' attack Read more: Australia announces intelligence review as PM booed during memorial event for Bondi Beach attack

Members of the public are seen at a makeshift memorial following a shooting at Bondi Beach, in Sydney. Picture: Alamy

“Our family would like to share that Scott has been getting stronger each day, and today, he was woken up for the first time,” they said. “There is still a long way to go in his recovery, but this is a positive sign. “We would like to thank the public for the support, messages and well wishes shown to Scott and our family during this difficult time.” The family of probationary constable Jack Hibbert said on Tuesday he had been discharged from hospital.

22-year-old Probationary Constable Jack Hibbert, who was one of two police officers injured in the Bondi Beach terror attack. Picture: NSW Police Force

“While he is home, he is still recovering and will need space, support, and continued positive thoughts during this time,” they said in a statement. “As a family, we couldn’t ask for anything more – having our Jack home, especially for Christmas, truly feels like a miracle.” NSW Health on Tuesday said 12 patients remained in hospital receiving care in the aftermath of the attack. Four patients are in a stable but critical condition.

Naveed Akram is also accused of 40 counts of attempted murder, . Picture: Social Media