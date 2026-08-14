The country saw the hottest day of the year yesterday, with temperatures soaring past 38C and smashing the June record.

By Ella Bennett

Dozens of people were left needing treatment, with 19 rushed to hospital, after wildfires broke out across the West Midlands yesterday.

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The blazes led to thousands of 999 calls on Thursday, the UK’s hottest day of the year, a fire chief said. In an update on Friday morning, West Midlands Ambulance Service said they had attended “a number of serious fires” across the region “as hot and dry conditions continue”.

Up to 30 properties were destroyed as firefighters fought the blaze near a golf course at Stourbridge. Picture: getty

The fires included one on Norton Road in Stourbridge, where a total of six patients were treated including a woman and a boy who were taken to hospital due to the effects of smoke inhalation.

An aerial view of the remains of a home on Brunswick Gate following a huge fire in Stourbridge. Picture: getty

A huge wildfire around Stourbridge. Picture: Alamy

He said: “With the hot and dry weather we have encountered, we would ask everyone to take extra care and think about the risks before lighting fires or undertaking activities that could cause them. “Please also use 999 wisely and only call us when you have a genuine emergency, so our crews can get to those who need us most.”

Six homes in the Maypole area of Birmingham have been destroyed after a grass fire spread from a nearby field to back gardens. Picture: Alamy

Chief fire officer Simon Tuhill, of West Midlands Fire Service, said one huge blaze in Stourbridge, which forced some people to flee after it started tearing through homes, was “one of the most significant” incidents the region’s fire service has ever dealt with. An update from West Midlands Fire Service on Friday morning said crews were “making progress” and “tactically working across several different areas of the site”.

Six homes in the Maypole area of Birmingham have been destroyed. Picture: Alamy

The burnt out remains of houses in the Quarry Park Road area of Stourbridge. Picture: Alamy