A whole-life prisoner has pleaded guilty to murdering Soham killer Ian Huntley at high-security jail HMP Frankland.

Anthony Russell, 44, today changed his plea to murder one day into the trial at Newcastle Crown Court.

Russell killed 52-year-old Huntley by swinging a 4kg metal bar at least six times at his head, in what the prosecution said was a “cold-blooded murder” that he planned for weeks.

Russell asked to change his plea today and admitted the single charge of murder. He is already convicted of three murders.

The judge, Mr Justice Hilliard, will hear submissions from prosecution and defence counsel at 12pm today, before sentencing Russell later this afternoon.

Russell launched the attack when the two men were working in the recycling workshop at HMP Frankland, near Durham, on February 26.

Huntley died in hospital nine days later, having sustained a fractured skull and brain bleed and never having regained consciousness.

Huntley murdered schoolgirls Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in the Cambridgeshire town of Soham in August 2002.

He was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 40 years.