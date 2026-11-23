There had been “tension” between the two inmates in the months leading up to the killing, the court heard.

Ian Huntley died in hospital after he was attacked in the workshop of the maximum security Frankland prison in February. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

A whole-life prisoner said he launched a fatal attack on Soham killer Ian Huntley at a high security jail because he was arrogant and a bully, a court heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anthony Russell swung a four-kilogram metal bar at least six times at the 52-year-old’s head, in what the prosecution said was a “cold-blooded murder” that he planned for weeks, Newcastle Crown Court was told. Russell, 44, denies a single count of murder, with a defence of diminished responsibility, but has admitted manslaughter. Already convicted of three murders, Russell launched the attack when the two men were working in the recycling workshop at HMP Frankland, near Durham, on February 26. Huntley died in hospital nine days later, having sustained a fractured skull and brain bleed, and never regained consciousness. Read more: Inmate goes on trial after pleading not guilty to 'cold-blooded' murder of Soham killer Ian Huntley Read more: Ian Huntley died after being hit 'multiple times over the head with a metal bar', inquest hears

Anthony Russell, 44, is on trial at Newcastle Crown Court for the alleged murder of the child killer who died following an attack at HMP Frankland, near Durham. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

After the attack, Russell told a governor he was “sick” of Huntley, adding: “He put it on me about six months ago and I walked away, but when he sees weakness in people he tries to bully ‘em and he’s been getting in my face the last few weeks and my head just thought ‘f*** it’, I ain’t putting up with it anymore. “I’m not getting out, I’m a natural lifer, so I thought ‘f*** it’.”The phrase “natural lifer” referred to Russell being sentenced to a whole-life term, meaning he will never be released, jurors were told. Russell later told police: “He’s been getting really arrogant, cocky, in my face, winding me up, just little smiles as if to say ‘yeah’ sort of thing, and I’d just had enough of it.” Asked when he started to plan the attack, Russell said it had been over weeks, “because of the way he just talks down to you… his arrogance, it was just eating at me.”

Huntley had been convicted of the murder of Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, that took place in the village of Soham in Cambridgeshire in August 2002. Picture: ODD ANDERSEN/Getty

Matthew Bean KC, prosecuting, told jurors: “The prosecution case is that this was a cold-blooded murder that had been planned weeks in advance of its execution.” He added: “The prosecution say that this plan would seem to have been driven by nothing more than this defendant’s personal sense of grievance towards Ian Huntley. “It arose out of what would seem to be wholly trivial incidents, including how he had looked at him and a belief that Ian Huntley had ‘got in his face’. “The prosecution say that, against that backdrop, the defendant decided that he would kill Ian Huntley.” He told jurors that Russell was previously convicted of murdering three people in October 2020. Mr Bean said: “The name of the man he killed, Ian Huntley, will be known to many, if not all of you.

Soham killer Ian Huntley has died in hospital after he was attacked in the workshop of the maximum security Frankland prison by an inmate with a metal bar on February 26, 2026. Picture: PA

“He had been convicted of the murder of two girls, Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman, that took place in the village of Soham in Cambridgeshire in August 2002. “These were offences that, for entirely understandable reasons, aroused feelings of disgust and anger. “Due to the nature of his offences, you may feel little or no sympathy for what happened to him. “More than that, the prosecution do not ask for sympathy. “Ultimately, this case is not about the appalling actions of Ian Huntley during his life, but the manner of his death.” The two murderers were held on A wing at the high security prison and there had been “tension” between them in the months leading up to the killing, the court heard.

Anthony Russell killed three people in October 2020. Picture: West Midlands Police

In March 2025, prison staff witnessed an argument between them in which they threatened one another and had to be separated. About 10 months later, Russell was seen with a black eye and told staff he had fallen, although some members of staff believed Huntley may have been responsible. Russell and Huntley were in a group of around 15 inmates working in the recycling workshop, overseen by staff in a small office, when guards heard a commotion. Contractor Mark Staplin was first at the scene and saw Russell stand over Huntley and deliver at least six “brutal” blows to his head. Mr Bean said: “His view of what he saw was that the defendant appeared ‘out to intentionally kill him’." Russell told a prison officer immediately after that Huntley had been “pushing my buttons for months” and “winding us up”, the court heard. Huntley was bleeding from the head and unconscious, the court heard. He was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle and found to have suffered multiple skull fractures and bleeding on the brain.

The trial continues at Newcastle Crown Court. Picture: Dave Porter/Alamy