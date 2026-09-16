The inquest into Mr Claydon's fall is expected to take place in February 2027

The Metropolitan Police completed their investigation into the gardener’s death in November last year, ruling out the possibility of suicide or third-party involvement,. Picture: Getty

By Poppy Jacobs

A full inquest into the death of a man who died after falling from a height at an Oasis gig at Wembley Stadium has been scheduled for next spring.

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Lee Claydon died after sustaining "multiple bodily injuries" from the fall on August 2 last year, in what the Metropolitan Police have deemed a "tragic accident". The 45-year-old landscape gardener fell from a height during a run of much-anticipated stadium shows for the band's Live '25 reunion tour - the first since their split in 2009. During a brief pre-inquest review hearing at Barnet Coroner's Court on Wednesday, it was announced that the full inquest hearing will take place over a two week period from February 15. This could be postponed to March 1 should witnesses not be available. Read more: Lake near playground cordoned off as police keep searching for missing Noah Woods, 3 Read more: Banker with links to royal family arrested in 'Putney Pusher' investigation found dead at London home

The fall happened during an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium, as part of much-anticipated run of stadium gigs for the band. Picture: Alamy