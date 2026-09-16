Inquest into death of fan at Oasis Live '25 concert at Wembley Stadium scheduled for 2027
The inquest into Mr Claydon's fall is expected to take place in February 2027
A full inquest into the death of a man who died after falling from a height at an Oasis gig at Wembley Stadium has been scheduled for next spring.
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Lee Claydon died after sustaining "multiple bodily injuries" from the fall on August 2 last year, in what the Metropolitan Police have deemed a "tragic accident".
The 45-year-old landscape gardener fell from a height during a run of much-anticipated stadium shows for the band's Live '25 reunion tour - the first since their split in 2009.
During a brief pre-inquest review hearing at Barnet Coroner's Court on Wednesday, it was announced that the full inquest hearing will take place over a two week period from February 15.
This could be postponed to March 1 should witnesses not be available.
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The Met completed their investigation into the incident in November last year, and have ruled out the possibility of suicide or third-party involvement.
They added that a toxicology report also showed there were "no concerns there".
At a hearing earlier this year, the coroner raised concerns over the safety of barriers at the stadium, and ordered a report examining their design, height and placement.
Mr Claydon’s inquest opening, which took place in September last year, heard the Oasis fan was taken to a medical centre in Wembley after the fall, where he was pronounced dead at 10.38pm.
A post-mortem last August gave the preliminary medical cause of death as "multiple bodily injuries".
In a statement at the time, Oasis said: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of a fan at the show.
“Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.”