Inquest opens into death of man allegedly murdered at summer solstice event
Polish national Szymon Babynko has been charged with Isaac Clare-Watts’ murder.
An inquest has opened into the death of a man who was allegedly murdered at a summer solstice event held at a Bronze Age stone circle.
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The body of Isaac Clare-Watts, 26, was found near the Nine Ladies Stone Circle in Stanton Lees, in the Peak District in Derbyshire, at around 1.38pm on Monday June 22.
Susan Evans, coroner for Derby and Derbyshire, opened the inquest at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court and said she has not yet received the findings of a post-mortem examination.
Polish national Szymon Babynko, 23, of Commonwealth Way, London, has been charged with Mr Clare-Watts’ murder.
He is also accused of attempted murder in relation to an incident in Hady Lane, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on June 25.
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During the inquest opening on Monday, which was not attended by any family members, Miss Evans said: “I’m opening the inquest touching on the death of Isaac Clare-Watts.
“He was identified at the LRI (Leicester Royal Infirmary) mortuary by his mother Christy Clare on the 24th of June 2026.
“I am yet to receive the full post-mortem report.”
The coroner said Mr Clare-Watts, who was a carpenter from Carrington in Nottingham, died in a grassland area near the early Bronze Age stone circle.
Babynko is next due to appear at Derby Crown Court on September 25 and is expected to go on trial in November this year or March next year.
The coroner said the inquest would be suspended until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.
Miss Evans also expressed her condolences to Mr Clare-Watts’ family.
According to English Heritage, Nine Ladies Stone Circle is “traditionally believed to depict nine ladies turned to stone as a penalty for dancing on Sunday”.