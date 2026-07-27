An inquest has opened into the death of a man who was allegedly murdered at a summer solstice event held at a Bronze Age stone circle.

The body of Isaac Clare-Watts, 26, was found near the Nine Ladies Stone Circle in Stanton Lees, in the Peak District in Derbyshire, at around 1.38pm on Monday June 22.

Susan Evans, coroner for Derby and Derbyshire, opened the inquest at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court and said she has not yet received the findings of a post-mortem examination.

Polish national Szymon Babynko, 23, of Commonwealth Way, London, has been charged with Mr Clare-Watts’ murder.

He is also accused of attempted murder in relation to an incident in Hady Lane, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on June 25.

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