William Chapman’s family said “deeply offensive media content is causing them severe distress” after US President Donald Trump reposted a widely shared video of the incident.

Inquest into death of man killed by tiger at wildlife park to be opened. Picture: Social media

By Ella Bennett

An inquest into the death of a man who was killed by a tiger after entering its enclosure at a wildlife park is set to open on Thursday.

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William Chapman, 23, was mauled to death by the animal at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, in Doncaster, on Saturday. A hearing is scheduled at Doncaster Coroner’s Court at 10am on Thursday. Former child actor Mr Chapman’s family said he had suffered from “significant mental illness over a number of years” and was “prescribed strong medication”. In a statement released on Tuesday evening, they said: “It will be for the coroner to decide what part this played in his death. “We would ask everybody to respect that process.” Read more: Yorkshire Wildlife Park tiger attack: Everything we know after death of man Read more: Trump faces backlash after sharing 'sickening' clip of British man mauled to death by tiger along with other bizarre AI generated tiger videos

Flowers left at the entrance of Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Mr Chapman’s family also said “deeply offensive media content is causing them severe distress” after US President Donald Trump reposted a widely shared video of the incident. “The family are utterly devastated by their loss and are struggling to come to terms with what has happened,” they said. “The publication and circulation of deeply offensive media content is causing them severe distress at an exceptionally vulnerable time. We ask people to stop doing this. “The family are hopeful that the relevant authorities will do their utmost to get to the bottom of why our amazing son did what he did.”

They added: “William was a bright, warm and engaging young man whom his family dearly loved – and William loved them back. As a child, Mr Chapman appeared in ITV’s May Contain Nuts, alongside Harry Potter actress Shirley Henderson, and in the BBC’s True Stories series, according to IMDB.

He previously attended Jackie Palmer Stage School in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire. In a tribute shared on Facebook, the school said it was “deeply saddened” to hear of the loss of its former student, adding “we loved watching William grow, both as a person and as a performer”. Emergency services were contacted shortly after 1.30pm on October 10 when Mr Chapman, who police said was visiting the park alone, entered the enclosure. He was pronounced dead at the scene.