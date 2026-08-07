Andy Burnham was involved in the doomed 2010 bid for England to host the World Cup in 2018, which was awarded to Russia.

It is ‘insane’ UK has not hosted World Cup since 1966, says Burnham. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Andy Burnham has said it is “insane” that the UK has only hosted one World Cup, as he said Fifa and Uefa have conspired against the home nations hosting their first men’s tournament since 1966.

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The Prime Minister said he wondered whether the European and worldwide football governing bodies had “something against us” over their failure to award hosting rights to another tournament to the UK. Mr Burnham referenced his involvement in the doomed 2010 bid for England to host the World Cup eight years later, which was awarded to Russia. However, the controversy around the process for that World Cup, and that which was awarded to Qatar for 2022, eventually unseated then-Fifa president Sepp Blatter and other senior officials. England’s bid only received two votes from 22 members of the Fifa executive committee, amid claims of bribery. Read more: Argentina backs Infantino but Norway joins England in calling for Fifa boss to quit Read more: African football body backs Infantino in boost for under-fire Fifa president

England took on West Germany in the World Cup Final at Wembley in 1966. Picture: Alamy

Mr Blatter’s replacement, Gianni Infantino, is currently under fire for proposals to sell shares in the World Cup to private investors. Mr Burnham, an Everton fan, was speaking to the Away Days podcast, which showed him looking through classic Everton, England and Liverpool shirts. He had been culture, media and sports secretary in the run-up to the World Cup bid being submitted, when he was part of Gordon Brown’s cabinet. The podcast’s host, Ellis Platten, said to the Prime Minister: “The fact we’ve only ever hosted one World Cup in Britain is insane to me.” Mr Burnham replied: “Definitely. I don’t know, it makes you wonder whether the authorities at the European and global level have something against us, I don’t know. “The country that invented the game, you know, you’d think we would have had a bit more of that attention. I have been part of Governments that have tried to bring the World Cup here; it’s just the voting. “Let’s be honest, some of the practices within football haven’t supported even-handed decision-making. I’m being diplomatic here, but it’s not good, is it?”

The men’s European Championships were hosted in England in 2021. Picture: Alamy