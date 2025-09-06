Insecure work is holding back workers and the economy, unions are warning. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Insecure work is holding back workers and the economy, unions are warning.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The TUC said the Government’s flagship workers’ rights bill will tackle Britain’s insecure work “epidemic”. The Employment Rights Bill, which is currently making its way through Parliament, will ban exploitative zero hours contracts by giving workers a right to a contract which reflects their regular hours. It will also give workers the right to compensation from cancelled shifts. On the opening day of the TUC Congress in Brighton, the union body published new analysis which showed that four million people are in insecure work in the UK. Read more: 75% of UK businesses did nothing to support charities last year, report finds Read more: Full details of RMT’s pay and working hours demands revealed - as six-day Tube strike meltdown looms

Download the new LBC app. Picture: LBC