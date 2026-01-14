As the government denies it has U-turned again, LBC looks back on all 13 of the alleged U-turns.

Keir Starmer's Labour government has beeb accused of making 13 U-turns whilst in power. Picture: Getty Images

By Henry Moore

Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour government have u-turned more than a dozen times since taking power 18 months ago.

From trans rights to inheritance tax on farmers, Labour have folded under public pressure a grand total of 13 times following its latest U-turn on mandatory digital ID cards. As the government denies it has U-turned again, LBC looks back on all 13 of the alleged U-turns. Read more: Starmer 'abandons' plans for mandatory digital IDs in '13th U-turn' since election

Winter fuel payment cuts One of Labour’s first decisions after taking power was to take winter fuel payment away from pensioners who did not receive pension credit or other benefits. This cost-saving measure was deeply unpopular, having not appeared in Labour’s manifesto. Eventually, after massive public pressure, Rachel Reeves walked back on the policy, confirming only pensioners with an annual income above £35,000 would have their winter fuel payments taken away.

Grooming gangs For months after taking power, Sir Keir Starmer rejected calls for a nationwide inquiry into the grooming gangs scandal. However, after pressure from all sides of the political aisle, victims and public figures like hard-right billionaire Elon Musk, Labour changed their tune, announcing a national probe. The Prime Minister said he accepted Baroness Louise Casey's recommendation for an investigation after reading "every single word" of her independent report into child sexual exploitation. Speaking in June last year, Sir Keir said: "From the start I have always said that we should implement the recommendations we have got because we have got many other recommendations. "I think there are 200 when you take all of the reviews that have gone on at every level and we have got to get on with implementing them. "I have never said we should not look again at any issue. I have wanted to be assured that on the question of any inquiry. That's why I asked Louise Casey who I hugely respect to do an audit. "Her position when she started the audit was that there was not a real need for a national inquiry over and above what was going on. "She has looked at the material she has looked at and she has come to the view that there should be a national inquiry on the basis of what she has seen.”

Benefit cuts In a bid to cut the nation’s ballooning welfare bill, Labour announced plans to cut £5bn off benefits - affecting millions of Brits. Sir Keir faced a mass rebellion of MPs in the wake of the announcement, threatening to topple his Government just 11 months after the 2024 election. Some 126 Labour backbenchers had signed an amendment that would have halted the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill in its tracks when it faced its first Commons hurdle on July 1 last year. Walking back on the bill’s planned cuts to PIP, the PM announced those currently receiving the benefit would continue to do so after the bill was passed. The PM still hopes to slash welfare spending, calling the current system “not fit for purpose.”

Digital ID cards Marking its latest U-turn the government is reportedly planning to water down its plans for compulsory digital IDs in the coming days. The Times is reporting the scheme will now be optional, with workers given the choice to use other documents to verify their identity. The plans were sold as a way of deterring illegal immigration by making it harder to work illegally in Britain. The plans were thrown into confusion on Tuesday night after the report said ministers were rowing back on the compulsory element, allowing other digital documents to be used for right-to-work checks. A Government spokesman insisted ministers were still "committed to mandatory digital right-to-work checks", but declined to say whether this would still require digital ID.

Business rates for pubs Labour’s treatment of pubs and the hospitality sector as a whole has been much-discussed during their time in government, with business owners accusing them of killing the industry. Recent weeks have seen Rachel Reeves row back on plans to hike business rates for pubs The Chancellor said temporary financial relief granted to the hospitality sector during the pandemic “does need to be unwound”, but added “it’s about the speed at which you do that”. The rise in rates is due to a combination of properties being revalued and the withdrawal of Covid-era discounts which was announced by Ms Reeves in November. Ministers had put in place a £4.3 billion fund to help pubs with the transition to higher rates, but the Chancellor acknowledged “for some pubs there is still a big increase”, and confirmed they will receive extra financial aid with an announcement due “in the next few days and weeks”.

Waspi Women compensation In November, Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden announced that ministers will reconsider their decision to not award compensation to the so-called Waspi women. The Women Against State Pension Inequality (Waspi) group claim they were affected by the way changes to the state pension age were communicated. Ministers have committed to make “best endeavours” to reconsider potential compensation within 12 weeks, or by February 24, and to pay more than half of Waspi’s legal costs, the group said. Last year, a report by the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) suggested compensation ranging between £1,000 and £2,950 could be appropriate for each of those affected. But in December 2024, the Government had said that, while it accepted the ombudsman’s finding of maladministration and apologised for a delay in writing to 1950s-born women, a blanket compensation scheme, which could cost taxpayers up to £10.5 billion, could not be justified.

National insurance The Government’s budget decision to extend the freeze on national insurance thresholds by three years has led many to accuse Labour of breaking its manifesto pledges on tax. Labour’s 2024 election manifesto said: “Labour will not increase taxes on working people, which is why we will not increase national insurance, the basic, higher, or additional rates of income tax, or VAT.” The Government said that Labour’s manifesto commitments apply only to the rates of income tax and national insurance contributions, and that therefore the extension of the threshold freezes does not break its pledge.

Income tax In the autumn budget the Government abandoned its plans to raise income tax and extended a freeze on thresholds instead, which with previous extensions means millions face being dragged into paying higher rates. Ministers say the changes in the autumn statement, which included overall taxes being raised by £26 billion, were “fair and necessary” to help cut the cost of living and improve public services.

Trans rights After the Supreme Court’s ruling on the legal definition of a woman in April last year, the Prime Minister appeared to backtrack on his previous stance on trans rights. In March 2022, before entering No 10, Sir Keir had said “a woman is a female adult, and in addition to that trans women are women, and that is not just my view, that is actually the law”. But after the justices’ decision on April 16, he told ITV West Country: “A woman is an adult female, and the court has made that absolutely clear.”

Two-child benefits cap The Government announced in the autumn budget that the two-child cap is being scrapped from April. Seven Labour MPs were previously suspended for voting against the Government in backing motions to lift it. The cap has prevented parents from claiming universal credit or tax credits for more than their first two children. It was introduced by the Conservative government in 2017, and has been widely criticised by Labour MPs and anti-poverty advocate groups. It is estimated the move will cost £3 billion by 2029-30, according to the OBR.

Day-one workers’ rights In November, ministers axed the proposal to cut the “qualifying period” for workers to make an unfair dismissal claim from 24 months to the first day in a new job, in a bid to get the legislation through Parliament. The Government now intends to introduce the right after six months of service instead, while other day-one rights to parental leave and sick pay will still go ahead, coming into effect in April 2026. The concession came after some businesses voiced concerns about potential costs and recruitment challenges. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer faced backbench anger, with some ministers claiming the U-turn breached the Labour manifesto. Labour’s manifesto explicitly promised to “consult fully with businesses, workers, and civil society on how to put our plans into practice before legislation is passed”. “This will include banning exploitative zero-hours contracts; ending fire and rehire; and introducing basic rights from day one to parental leave, sick pay, and protection from unfair dismissal,” it said.

Inheritance tax on farmers On December 23, the Government announced it would raise the inheritance tax relief threshold for farmers from £1 million to £2.5 million in a climbdown after months of protest. The change to the reforms initially announced at Labour’s first budget last year came after ministers “listened to concerns” of the farming community and businesses, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said. The original Treasury plans to raise money as farmers pass their businesses from generation to generation triggered protests, with tractors outside Parliament and criticism from some Labour MPs in rural seats.