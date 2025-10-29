Exclusive
Inside the British military camp training Ukrainian troops for frontline warfare
LBC's Joseph Draper experiences what training is like for Ukrainian troops
It’s a cold, wet day - the landscape flat, sparse, interrupted only by the freshly dug trenches where Ukrainian soldiers crawl to avoid ‘enemy’ fire.
In just a few days, the troops being trained by the British Army at this secret location in eastern England will find themselves on the front line of the bloodiest European conflict since the Second World War.
The lessons they learn there - forest warfare, trench fighting, hiding from drones - could well save their lives.
The reality of what they’re about to face may be terrifying, but the men are clear-eyed about their mission.
