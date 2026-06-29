Andy Burnham promised a complete rewiring of Britain driven by a “No10 North” based in Manchester as he set out his economic vision for the country.

Below are the key points his first major speech since since Sir Keir Starmer announced he would be leaving Downing Street.

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– A new No10 North will drive devolution

Mr Burnham promised a radical devolution of power away from Westminster and into the UK’s nations and regions, driven by an extended No 10 operation based in Manchester.

He insisted the new operation was not only about Manchester, but would be responsible for making power flow into all the UK’s regions, including London.

It will also be tasked with equalising living standards across the whole of the country, inspired by Germany’s constitution or “Basic Law”.

The Basic Law includes a requirement for the government to work towards ensuring “equivalent living standards” across Germany’s states.

Mr Burnham said his No 10 North would also have three “clear tasks” of reforming essential utilities, reindustrialisation and regeneration of places.

– More public ownership and a major social housing programme

While stopping short of calling for full nationalisation, Mr Burnham said his future government would “ensure that all parts of the UK are able to take greater public control of essential services”.

These included water, housing, energy and transport, and would come with a decade-long plan to bring down the costs of these essentials.

On housing, he said No10 North would “oversee the biggest council house building programme since the post-war”, using vacant public land to reduce costs.

Mr Burnham also said he would focus on higher density development in existing towns, to both reinvigorate high streets and protect green spaces from development.

– Parity between academic and technical education

Pledging to ensure parity between academic and technical education, Mr Burnham said: “The days of a school system configured entirely around the university route will be brought to an end.”

He said his government would provide young people with “a clear path into a reindustrialised Britain” as part of “complete rethink of how we support the next generation to succeed”.