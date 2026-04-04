There were no shortage of famous faces at the celebration, hosted at Coleen and Wayne's family home in Cheshire

In one snap, Coleen flashed a a big smile as she posed next to Leanne. Picture: @leanne_brown_1111 on Instagram

By Poppy Jacobs

Coleen Rooney rung in her milestone birthday with a huge party and star-studded guest list hosted at her £120 million family home.

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The famous wife of Wayne Rooney hosted the celebration in a large white marquee, decorated with large floral displays and hundreds of pink balloons, on the grounds of their Cheshire home. Coleen, who turned 40 on April 3, sported a floor-length purple fishtail gown to party with guests. There were no shortage of famous faces at the event, including Peter Crouch’s model wife Abbey Clancy and Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner. Coleen's good friend, former Real Housewives of Cheshire star Leanne Brown, also attended, posting a collection of snaps of the celebrations to social media. Read more: Kanye West playing UK shows is 'deeply concerning', PM says as he condemns rapper's antisemitic comments Read more: Beverley Callard in tears after cancer results delayed

Coleen's good friend, former Real Housewives of Cheshire star Leanne Brown, shared a flurry of posts on social media of the party. Picture: @leanne_brown_1111 on Instagram

Real Housewives star Tanya Bardsley is also thought to have headed to the party, posting a photo on social media dressed up. Picture: @tanyabardsley7 on Instagram

One attendee was even pictured arriving by helicopter on the grounds of Coleen and Wayne's home. Other celebrity guests included Irish footballer Darron Gibson, singer Dermot Kennedy, Real Housewives star Tanya Bardsley, as well as footballer Phil Jones with his wife Kaya Hall. No expense is thought to have been spared at the Cheshire bash, with rumours flying that Westlife were even booked to sing for guests.

Former star of the Real Housewives of Cheshire, Leanne Brown, posted a series of snaps inside the star-studded bash. Picture: @leanne_brown_1111 on Instagram

Husband Wayne took to social media to mark the milestone with a series of sweet pictures and a gushing caption to "the best wife and mum we could wish for". "We can't wait to celebrate with you and love you all the world," it read. Comments on the post included messages from musician Jamie Webster and Coronation Street star Andy Whyment, alongside gushing messages from Coleen's fans.

“Happy 40th Birthday to the best wife and mum we could wish for," husband Wayne wrote on Instagram ahead of the bash. Picture: Alamy