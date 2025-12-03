Inside Epstein's private island as Democrats reveal never-before-seen images showing 'disturbing look into his world'
The images offer "a harrowing look behind Epstein's closed doors" on his private Caribbean island.
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have released "never-before-seen" images and videos of Jeffrey Epstein's private island.
In a post on X, the group said the pictures and footage "are a harrowing look behind Epstein's closed doors" on his private Caribbean island.
"We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein's horrific crimes," ranking member Robert Garcia said.
"We won't stop fighting until we deliver justice for the survivors," he added.
The US Virgin Islands, where Epstein’s two private islands were located, handed the files to the committee after a subpoena.
Videos of Epstein’s expansive island estate have also been released, with bathrooms, a spa, and a massage room unveiled.
One of the images appears to show a room with bookshelves and a large chalkboard in the child sex offender's island home.
Another shows what is seemingly a dentists' chair with an eerie mask on the wall and a phone with names written on speed dial buttons.
There also appears to be a glimpse of an office chalkboard with the words “power” and “deception” scribbled across it.
A landline phone was included in the newly released batch as well.
The US Department of Justice has until mid-December to comply with legislation to release all the files it has on the disgraced financier.
Congressional Democrats, who made the files public, may be hoping the latest revelations will pressure the Trump administration into revealing the remaining contents within the “Epstein files”.
What are the Epstein Files?
The term Epstein Files refers to several batches of court documents and government files related to Jeffrey Epstein that have been released or unsealed at different times.
As of November 2025, more than 20,000 documents relating to Epstein have been released, although many are heavily redacted. Recently released emails sent by Epstein himself before his death suggest Mr Trump knew of his crimes and even “spent hours” with one of his victims.
Separate emails seemingly confirmed the now-infamous picture of the former Prince Andrew with Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre was real.
Many people believe the Epstein Files contain what amounts to the sex offender’s contact book and would implicate many rich and powerful people in his crimes if they were released - this is unconfirmed, however.
When will the files be released?
Donald Trump announced last month the "truth will soon be revealed" after signing a bill which approved the release of the Epstein files.
On Truth Social, Trump wrote: "Democrats have used the “Epstein” issue, which affects them far more than the Republican Party, in order to try and distract from our AMAZING Victories.
He added: "Perhaps the truth about these Democrats, and their associations with Jeffrey Epstein, will soon be revealed, because I HAVE JUST SIGNED THE BILL TO RELEASE THE EPSTEIN FILES!
"As everyone knows, I asked Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, to pass this Bill in the House and Senate, respectively.
Because of this request, the votes were almost unanimous in favor of passage."
He signed the bill after votes to release the files passed through the House of Representatives and the Senate.
Epstein was found dead by suicide in his Manhattan cell in 2019, shortly after his arrest on sex trafficking charges.
He is thought to have committed most of the attacks on the private island, which celebrities have visited.