The images offer "a harrowing look behind Epstein's closed doors" on his private Caribbean island.

Images from Jeffrey Epstein's island were released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on December 3, 2025, including one of a dental chair surrounded by masks of men's faces. Picture: House Oversight Committee

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee have released "never-before-seen" images and videos of Jeffrey Epstein's private island.

In a post on X, the group said the pictures and footage "are a harrowing look behind Epstein's closed doors" on his private Caribbean island. "We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein's horrific crimes," ranking member Robert Garcia said. "We won't stop fighting until we deliver justice for the survivors," he added. The US Virgin Islands, where Epstein’s two private islands were located, handed the files to the committee after a subpoena. Read more: Inside Epstein's private island as Democrats reveal-never-before-seen images showing 'disturbing look into his world' Read more: Andrew's friend Gwendolyn Beck told Epstein she wanted to serve under Trump or Obama - while denying contact

The files just released - 10 photos and four videos - have been made publicly available for the first time. Picture: House Oversight Committee

Videos of Epstein’s expansive island estate have also been released, with bathrooms, a spa, and a massage room unveiled. One of the images appears to show a room with bookshelves and a large chalkboard in the child sex offender's island home.

Another shows what is seemingly a dentists' chair with an eerie mask on the wall and a phone with names written on speed dial buttons. There also appears to be a glimpse of an office chalkboard with the words “power” and “deception” scribbled across it. A landline phone was included in the newly released batch as well.

A chalkboard with the words power and deception scribbled on. Picture: House Oversight Comittee

The US Department of Justice has until mid-December to comply with legislation to release all the files it has on the disgraced financier. Congressional Democrats, who made the files public, may be hoping the latest revelations will pressure the Trump administration into revealing the remaining contents within the “Epstein files”. What are the Epstein Files? The term Epstein Files refers to several batches of court documents and government files related to Jeffrey Epstein that have been released or unsealed at different times. As of November 2025, more than 20,000 documents relating to Epstein have been released, although many are heavily redacted. Recently released emails sent by Epstein himself before his death suggest Mr Trump knew of his crimes and even “spent hours” with one of his victims. Separate emails seemingly confirmed the now-infamous picture of the former Prince Andrew with Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre was real. Many people believe the Epstein Files contain what amounts to the sex offender’s contact book and would implicate many rich and powerful people in his crimes if they were released - this is unconfirmed, however.

A sign warning against trespassing was found on the island. Picture: House Oversight Committee