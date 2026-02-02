By StephenRigley

A hospital has released images showing the extent of the damage caused by a fire which led to 200 patients being evacuated.

A hospital has released images showing the extent of the damage caused by a fire which led to 200 patients being evacuated. A major incident was declared at Southampton General Hospital when fire crews were called to the site at 5.30am on Sunday. More than 100 firefighters from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze in the west wing.

The fire began in the endoscopy department. Picture: UHS

Read More: Patients evacuated after fire broke out at Southampton Hospital The hospital was forced to relocate patients, restrict visitors and cancel appointments while the emergency department dealt with only "life or limb-threatening" cases. A spokeswoman said on Monday: "University Hospital Southampton remains in a major incident today following a fire in the west wing of Southampton General Hospital yesterday morning. "When the fire broke out approximately 200 patients were quickly moved to safe areas of the hospital including corridor spaces during the emergency. "Following a considerable effort throughout yesterday in repurposing all available space in our hospitals, last night all of those patients were being cared for in beds and on wards. "The majority remained in Southampton General Hospital, but some patients were transported to hospitals across the area last night in a co-ordinated mutual aid response with healthcare partners and supported by SCAS (South Central Ambulance Service). "We would like to thank all our partners and the hospitals who helped make this possible - we are extremely grateful for their support. "Thanks to the considerable effort of staff and following approval from Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service we have been able to access, ventilate and clean some areas of the affected west wing wards and safely move a number of patients back there."

Appointments are still cancelled at Southampton General Hospital for a second day, as the hospital deals with the incident. Picture: UHS