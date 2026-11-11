Inside the Islamic State-aligned forum helping would-be terrorists target Christmas markets and hospitals. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

Islamic State supporters are helping would-be terrorists choose civilian targets and prepare attacks on a forum infiltrated by LBC.

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The investigation has uncovered discussions about attacking Christmas markets, hospitals and schools, alongside bomb-making material, advice on obtaining weapons and instructions intended to help members avoid detection. In one exchange, a user asks which targets to prioritise before saying they are considering a suicide attack. Another person seeking help with multiple explosive devices is offered instructions through a private messaging service. A leading extremism researcher who reviewed the exchanges told LBC the forum was “especially troubling because of the brazenness of the interactions”, warning that supporters encourage each other towards violence. Moustafa Ayad, executive director for Africa, the Middle East and Asia at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue and its research chair in global Islamism and counter-terrorism, said the discussions reflected a wider network in which extremists seek both ideas and assistance for attacks. “The Islamic State digital ecosystem is rife with content intended to bolster supporters’ ability to conduct lone actor attacks and has been for a long time,” he said. “Islamic State cells have not only used these fora to generate ideas on types of attacks they could likely perpetrate but also the means to conduct them.” Read more: Jordan says it killed more than 20 Islamic State militants in airstrikes on Syria following deadly church terror attack Read more: West already facing ‘grey zone’ warfare as Russia seeks to destabilise governments, former MI6 chief warns LBC

LBC launches new subscription service, LBC Catch Up Plus. Picture: LBC

The forum, which LBC is choosing not to name, combines extremist propaganda with individual advice. Members asking questions about committing violence receive replies, encouragement and directions to further material, while other users offer to continue conversations privately. In a thread titled “Help with target priorities”, one user asks fellow members to help decide where to attack. “There are multiple opportunities, and I don’t know which one should be on the top of the list,” they write, before listing Christmas markets, New Year celebrations, hospitals, schools, Pride events and other civilian settings. Discussing hospitals, the writer describes a desire to terrify non-Muslims, while expressing concern that Muslims could also be present. Another member replies in Arabic, discussing the targets and encouraging violence. The original poster then writes: “I was thinking of carrying out an istishadi operation,” using the jihadist term for a so-called martyrdom operation. After receiving further encouragement, they reply: “I will take your options into consideration.”

A former senior government counter-terrorism adviser described LBC’s findings as “incredibly concerning”, warning that authorities face a “constant game of cat and mouse” as extremist networks reappear online. Matt Dryden, who worked on counter-terrorism and security policy across the Home Office and Ministry of Justice, told LBC: “A piece of propaganda material is removed or a chat is closed down, and another one springs up almost immediately.” He said terrorist groups and their supporters rely on the internet to recruit, spread propaganda and plan attacks, with the volume of material making it difficult for authorities and technology companies to keep up. Mr Dryden called for more resources for police and security service investigations, alongside greater efforts to prosecute offenders and prevent people being drawn into extremist communities. He also warned that technology companies must keep pace with terrorists’ adoption of artificial intelligence: “They're really resourceful, really quick to learn the technology and to deploy it for their own means.” He said education should focus more directly on the appeal of terrorist ideologies and how extremists use the internet, adding: “Terrorists are incredibly resilient, incredibly resourceful, and all it takes is one attack.”

Ayad said people arriving in these online communities are often already radicalised, with their interactions pushing them further. “Islamic State supporters are often radicalized prior to joining these fora, where they are then further radicalized by others in the community,” he told LBC. “Supporters take it upon themselves to goad others into attacks, as they see it as part and parcel of the group’s strategy.” He described a process of collective radicalisation in which like-minded extremists reinforce one another’s beliefs and create pressure to act, contributing to what he called a “spiral into violence”.

Our investigation has uncovered discussions about attacking Christmas markets, hospitals and schools, alongside bomb-making material, advice on obtaining weapons and instructions intended to help members avoid detection. Picture: Alpineguide/Alamy

The Christmas market discussion echoes an atrocity that has already devastated a European city. In December 2016, a terrorist drove a lorry into Berlin’s Breitscheidplatz Christmas market in an attack claimed by Islamic State. Twelve people were killed, including the vehicle’s driver, and dozens were injured. The forum exchange also includes encouragement of vehicle and knife attacks. Both methods were used at London Bridge and Borough Market in June 2017, when three terrorists drove into pedestrians before attacking people with knives. Eight victims were killed in the atrocity, which Islamic State claimed. In a separate exchange, a user requests assistance involving multiple explosive devices, says they possess equipment they intend to modify and offers to provide photographs. An account using the Al-Saqri Foundation name responds by inviting them to a private messaging service for instructions. Ayad identified Al-Saqri Foundation for Military Sciences as an unofficial Islamic State support group with a long history of distributing instructional material. “It has long played that role in the ecosystem and has been relied upon by supporters for disseminating the tactics, strategies and know-how required for individual supporters to build explosives or conduct attacks,” he said. He added that its channels are frequently targeted for removal and that individual supporters reproduce and adapt its material, helping the instructions circulate beyond the group’s own accounts. Elsewhere on the forum, members share explosives material, request firearms-making instructions and discuss suicide attack preparations. LBC is withholding technical details, links and contact information to prevent their wider circulation. The devastating consequences of a suicide attack on a civilian venue were demonstrated in Manchester on 22 May 2017, when Salman Abedi murdered 22 people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert. Children were among those killed and hundreds were injured. The public inquiry described the bombing as inspired by Islamic State’s ideology. The material uncovered by LBC also includes discussions about forming terrorist cells. Participants debate recruitment, trust and infiltration by the authorities, with some advocating group activity and others encouraging individuals to act alone. A post headed “IMPORTANT — Do this to prevent being arrested” addresses people preparing to obtain weapons or bomb-making supplies. Another guide discusses attack preparation and explicitly treats previous atrocities as examples for readers to study. The proposed targets include the kinds of venues attacked in Paris on 13 November 2015, when teams of terrorists used firearms and explosives at the Bataclan concert hall, bars and restaurants, and outside the Stade de France. The coordinated attacks killed 130 people and were claimed by Islamic State.

Jewish people are explicitly singled out in a post encouraging violence against civilians. Other material identifies Christians and LGBT people as potential victims and advances religious justifications for killing women and children. The Community Security Trust, which works to protect Britain’s Jewish community, described the material uncovered by LBC as “deeply alarming” and called for action against those responsible. A spokesperson told LBC: “The material hosted on this Islamist extremist platform is deeply alarming and shows the very real danger posed by online spaces where extremists are able not only to glorify terrorism, but to encourage and facilitate attacks. “At a time when the terrorist threat facing the country is already severe, material like this cannot and should not be allowed to circulate and we expect the relevant authorities to take action against those responsible.” Ayad said the behaviour extended beyond this particular forum, with similar interactions taking place across other extremist websites and group messaging services. He said these spaces allow supporters to find others who share their intentions, seek material that could support attacks and receive encouragement from people with the same goals. Artificial intelligence also features on the site. Members discuss privacy when using AI services, while one commenter urges others to attempt to bypass chatbot safeguards. In a weapons thread, a participant posts an assessment they attribute to AI, while another discusses using the technology to compile reports about security conditions in potential travel destinations. The Home Office said police and security services were working to disrupt terrorist threats, while technology companies were expected to remove illegal material and prevent its spread.