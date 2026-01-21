Since early January, Vladimir Putin’s forces have been systematically targeting the city's power stations.

For weeks, hundreds of Russian missiles and drones have bombarded Kyiv, with air raid sirens becoming a common sound this winter, which is the coldest many there can remember.

As Russia's invasion grinds to a crawl in Ukraine's east, it can still exact a painful price on ordinary men and women hundreds of miles away in the country's capital. Since early January, Vladimir Putin's forces have been systematically targeting the city's power stations, cutting people off from heat, water, and electric, leaving them at the mercy of temperatures reaching minus-20. Several sources in Kyiv have told me this is the most difficult period the country has faced since the beginning of the war. They have described stories of people freezing to death in their homes, nurseries full of children cut off from heating, frozen pipes bursting and flooding apartment blocks, where families huddle together at night to survive.

Natalia Andrianova is a refugee living in Liverpool, but her elderly parents are among the more than 6,000 households without power in Kyiv. “You’re constantly worried about how they are – [I’ve] been living with this horror for years,” she said. “It can happen suddenly – yesterday I was talking to my mum, then our connection just finished [and cut her off]. “My parents always say that, for them, it is hard, but not compared to our soldiers outside on the frontline.” This is longest and largest blackout Kyiv has faced to date, now well into its second week.

Just as maintenance teams worked to restore power in most of the buildings affected, another barrage of over 300 drones and missiles on Monday night once again plunged them back into darkness. Oleksiy Povolotsky is head of recovery at Ukraine's largest energy supplier DTEK. He told me that the company is working to decentralise Ukraine’s energy infrastructure – moving away from a handful of huge, Soviet-era substations, and diversifying into renewables, to make the grid more resistant to Russian attacks. “Russians are like terrorists,” he said. “They see that we have a big frost coming – and they shell us intensively. Each new shelling has a multiplying effect. “It’s impossible to stay inside homes at this temperature. “But we’re doing our best to recover as much as possible. We believe that Ukraine can stay strong.”

