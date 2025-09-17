Pipers rehearse next to the banquet table in St George's Hall where US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump will enjoy a sumptuous state banquet. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A bespoke transatlantic whisky sour cocktail garnished with a toasted marshmallow set on a star-shaped biscuit “evoking the warmth of a fireside S’more” is being served at the lavish state banquet in honour of US President Donald Trump. In a tradition started by the King, a new cocktail is created specially for each state dinner and incorporates a nod to its VIP guests. Buckingham Palace said the tipple, a UK/US twist on the classic whisky sour, “blends the smoky depth of Johnnie Walker Black with the bright citrus of marmalade”. It added: “Crowned with a pecan foam and garnished with a toasted marshmallow set on a star-shaped biscuit, evoking the warmth of a fireside S’more.”

The meal starts with Hampshire Watercress Panna Cotta and ends with Vanilla Ice Cream Bombe with Kentish Raspberry Sorbet interior with lightly poached Victoria Plums. Picture: PA

Other touching gestures have been added to charm Mr Trump, whose high stakes second state visit is unprecedented for a US leader. After dinner hosted by the King and Queen, guests will be served Warre’s 1945 vintage port, in recognition of Mr Trump’s role as the 45th, as well as the 47th, president of the United States and because it is the closest vintage port year to his birth year. A Hennessy 1912 Cognac Grande Champagne will be on offer in recognition of the President’s mother Mary Anne MacLeod’s birth year. A Bowmore Queen’s Cask whisky from Islay, which was a gift to the late Queen Elizabeth in 1980 and bottled for her Golden Jubilee in 2002, has been chosen to reflect Mr Trump’s Scottish heritage. Mr Trump is a teetotaller, so will not indulge in sampling the variety of vintage drinks on offer, nor the cocktail. But it is understood the White House has made him aware of what is being served and the care and thought that is behind each selection.

The table is decorated with 139 candles and 1,452 pieces of cutlery. Picture: Getty

An American red wine from the Californian Ridge Vineyards, Monte Bello, 2000, forms part of the menu, with an English sparkling wine for the toasts. Sir Winston Churchill’s favourite champagne, Pol Roger, extra cuvee de Reserve, 1998, has been chosen because of the president’s love of the wartime prime minister. The sumptuous menu, written in French as is the custom, consists of Hampshire watercress panna cotta with parmesan shortbread and quail egg salad, followed by organic Norfolk chicken ballotine wrapped in courgettes, with a thyme and savoury infused jus, and then bombe glacee cardinal, which is a vanilla ice cream bombe with Kentish raspberry sorbet interior with lightly poached victoria plums. Mr Trump is known to have a sweet tooth, so is likely to enjoy the ice cream bombe.

Preparations are made ahead of a State Banquet at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

Who's on the guest list? Media mogul Rupert Murdoch is one of the many guests in Windsor Castle tonight, despite being sued by the US president over a report linking him to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Mr Trump filed a lawsuit in July against The Wall Street Journal and Mr Murdoch – a day after the newspaper published a story reporting on his ties to the wealthy financier. The newspaper described a sexually suggestive letter that reportedly bore Mr Trump’s name. Mr Murdoch, 94, has also had a difficult relationship with the royal family in recent times. Mr Murdoch was sitting on the same side of the table as the Queen and William, but much further down to their left. He was seated between Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney and Mr Murdoch’s fifth wife Elena Murdoch. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was seen deep in conversation with Scottish First Minister John Swinney, with the pair laughing together as they stood next to the table ahead of the banquet starting. The King is seated in the middle of the table, between Mr Trump and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while the Princess of Wales is on Mr Trump’s other side. Camilla was seen walking into the banquet hall next to the First Lady Melania Trump, followed by the Prince of Wales. Mr Trump will have plenty to discuss with guests from the golfing world including one of the greatest British players of the modern era, Sir Nick Faldo. Other guests from the world of golf include English golfer Charley Hull, who recently won her third Ladies’ Professional Golf Association title, and Niall Farquharson, chairman of The R&A, one of the game’s governing bodies. Big names at the banquet from the tech world will include Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, Tim Cook, chief executive of Apple, and Jensen Huang, the founder of Nvidia.

Rupert Murdoch arrives to attend the state banquet at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

The table in St George’s Hall is 47.32 metres long for Mr Trump’s banquet – which equates to 2.7 Marine Ones laid end to end, or 8.6 Beast Cadillacs, or 19.7 golf carts. It has been decorated with 139 candles and 1,452 pieces of cutlery to serve the 160 guests. Household staff have spent the last week setting up the antique mahogany dining table, finishing building it on Sunday, laying the cutlery on Monday and the setting on the last of the flowers at around 5.30pm on Wednesday – around three hours before the banquet began. Guests were “representative of Atlantic relationships” with the list drawn up by the Government, the White House and the Royal Household. The Palace decides on the seating plan, with the Government and White House also being shown the suggestion and the final decision approved by the King and Queen.

Pink, purple and yellow blooms could be seen adorning the extravagant floral displays on the 50-metre table. Picture: Getty