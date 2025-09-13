We were shown around a factory run by cannabis producer Dalgety at top-secret site in the Midlands

LBC’s been given exclusive access to a top-secret facility in the Midlands growing medicinal cannabis. Picture: DALGETY

By George Icke

LBC’s been given exclusive access to a top-secret facility in the Midlands growing medicinal cannabis, as research suggests more prescriptions could help larger numbers of sick people back into work and ease pressure on the health service.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Medical cannabis has been legal in the UK since 2018, but is currently prescribed in very limited cases on the NHS, such as severe epilepsy, chemotherapy-related nausea and multiple sclerosis. For most patients, access is restricted to private prescriptions. We were shown around a factory run by cannabis producer Dalgety - where most of the work is done manually and staff hand-trim crops to make sure the medicine is safe for people to use. The company says that work is important to set prescribed cannabis apart from products bought on the street, which might be impure or too potent. Read more: Imported guns bought online for just £50 flooding Britain’s streets, LBC investigation finds Read more: 'This is life': British swimmer says Enhanced Games prize money 'too good to turn down'

We were shown around a factory run by cannabis producer Dalgety. Picture: DALGETY

The company says that work is important to set prescribed cannabis apart from products bought on the street, which might be impure or too potent. Picture: DALGETY

Dalgety told us it currently has capacity to fulfil 4,000 prescriptions a month - but demand is soaring. "The UK industry is growing about 100% per year,” chief executive James Leavesley says. “We’re looking to bring more cultivation rooms online in the years to come to meet that increased demand". He also claims Britain’s reliance on imports is slowing down access to vital treatments. "The UK market heavily relies on imported products, but importing a controlled drug is an incredibly complicated process", Mr Leavesley explained. "The importance of a UK supply chain means the regulator has complete oversight of what Dalgety do here, and it means the speed that our medicines can get to patients is significantly reduced". Analysis by the Centre for Economics and Business Research suggests that expanding NHS access to medical cannabis could boost the UK economy by £13.3 billion over the next decade by getting thousands more people back into employment. Researchers also estimate it could reduce hospital admissions for eligible patients by more than a quarter each year.

Download the all new LBC app now! Picture: LBC