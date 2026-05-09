Instant reaction: Labour MP threatens to launch leadership bid
LBC callers and Natasha Devon react as former minister Catherine West issues leadership ultimatum.
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Labour MP Catherine West says if a cabinet minister does not challenge Keir Starmer as party leader by Monday she will throw her hat in the ring.
0:00 | Natasha Devon reacts to the leadership challenge
0:23| Aggie Chambre has the latest
3:11 | Starmer stands firm that he 'won't walk away'
3:55 | Aggie explains what's next
9:03 | David thinks Starmer should 'go and go quickly'
13:11 | Chris says Labour should 'not rush into things'
16:18 | Labour MP Richard Burgon: Starmer should go by the end of the year
The MP for Hornsey and Friern Barnet said she would rather a frontbencher launch the bid to avoid a leadership contest. But she issued a two-day deadlibne to the cabinet and warned if she fails to hear back by Monday she will ask Labour MPs to back her and trigger a leadership election.