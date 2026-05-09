Labour MP Catherine West says if a cabinet minister does not challenge Keir Starmer as party leader by Monday she will throw her hat in the ring.

0:00 | Natasha Devon reacts to the leadership challenge

0:23| Aggie Chambre has the latest

3:11 | Starmer stands firm that he 'won't walk away'

3:55 | Aggie explains what's next

9:03 | David thinks Starmer should 'go and go quickly'

13:11 | Chris says Labour should 'not rush into things'

16:18 | Labour MP Richard Burgon: Starmer should go by the end of the year

The MP for Hornsey and Friern Barnet said she would rather a frontbencher launch the bid to avoid a leadership contest. But she issued a two-day deadlibne to the cabinet and warned if she fails to hear back by Monday she will ask Labour MPs to back her and trigger a leadership election.