Vanessa Feltz and LBC callers react to Trump's threat of 10% tariffs on the UK and other EU nations.

Donald Trump says he will implement a wave of tariffs on European countries - including the UK - until the US is allowed to purchase Greenland.

Posting on his Truth Social, the US president said 10 per cent tariffs would come into effect on February 1.

Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands and Finland would all be affected by the levies, Trump said.

1:22 | Caller Eric says Europe needs to 'stand up' to Trump the 'bully'

4:08 | Caller Adam says no one will stop Trump from annexing Greenland

6:21 | Caller Jenny says 'Trump is fed up of Europe using America'

9:24 | Caller Lisa reckons Trump will be forced to row back on tariff threats