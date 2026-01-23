The PM also called for the president to apologise for his remarks

Sir Keir Starmer condemned Donald Trump’s remarks about British and allied troops in Afghanistan. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Sir Keir Starmer has blasted Donald Trump's comments that British troops "stayed off the front line" in Afghanistan as "insulting and frankly appalling."

Speaking in Downing Street, the Prime Minister suggested Trump should apologise for his claims that allies "stayed a little bit back" during the conflict. He paid tribute to the 457 British personnel who died and those who were injured, and said: "I will never forget their courage, their bravery and the sacrifice they made for their country. "There were many also who were injured, some with life-changing injuries. Read more: Fury over Trump’s claim Britain ‘stayed off front line’ in Afghanistan as Downing Street hits out at president's Nato remarks Read more: ‘Ultimate insult’: Mother of war hero Ben Parkinson blasts Trump for saying Britain stayed away from front lines

President Trump said on Thursday that British troops and NATO allies stayed off the frontline in Afghanistan. Picture: Alamy

"I consider President Trump’s remarks to be insulting and frankly appalling and I am not surprised they have caused such hurt to the loved ones of those who were killed or injured and, in fact, across the country." Sir Keir said he would apologise if he had said the words used by Trump. It comes after the President sparked anger from ex-servicemen and their families over his claim that British troops and NATO allies stayed off the frontline in Afghanistan. In an interview with Fox News, he said: "We've never needed them. They’ll say they sent some troops to Afghanistan and they did, they stayed a little back, a little off the front lines."

But despite the row, the Prime Minister defended the UK's relationship with the US. He added: "We have a very close relationship with the US, and that is important for our security, for our defence and our intelligence and it’s very important we maintain that relationship. "But is it because of that relationship that we fought alongside the Americans for our values in Afghanistan. "And it was in that context that people lost their lives or suffered terrible injuries fighting for freedom, fighting with our allies for what we believe in."

Ben Parkinson MBE was injured by a landmine accident during a tour of Afghanistan - with his mother speaking out in the wake of Trump's comments. Picture: Alamy

Trump's comments were also met with disgust by the mother of former British paratrooper Ben Parkinson, who was severely injured British soldier in a tour of Afghanistan after his Army Land Rover hit a mine near Musa Qala in 2006. Speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty, Mr Parkinson's mother, Diane Dernie, has slammed the claims, saying they "get worse every time you hear them." Mr Parkinson, from Doncaster, is widely viewed as the most severely injured British soldier to have survived the war. The blast left the former lance bombardier in 7 Para RHA with both legs amputated, a twisted spine and brain damage.

Composite image of 445 service personnel of the British Armed Forces that died during the conflict in Afghanistan. Picture: PA

Mrs Dernie told Shelagh: "The gut reaction is worse every time you hear it. Everything about his statements, the words he uses, the tone of voice that he uses, the utter dismissal of everything that our troops went through and sacrificed in Afghanistan. "An absolute disgrace, absolute disgrace." She added: "There are 400 odd families who would dearly love to be in the position that we are. "And our job for the last 19 and a half years has been fighting for Ben because of the sacrifice that he made and so many others like him in Afghanistan." The UK suffered the second highest number of military deaths – 457 – in the Afghanistan conflict, behind the US, which saw 2,461 deaths. In total, America’s allies suffered 1,160 deaths in the conflict, around a third of the total coalition deaths.

Robert Dicketts, whose son Oliver, 26, was one of the 457 British deaths on the front line in Afghanistan, also hit out at the remarks on Friday. Mr Dicketts said: "I think my thoughts about Donald Trump are probably unprintable. To put it politely, Donald Trump’s knowledge of history is lacking considerably." Speaking to LBC on Friday, former Defence Secretary Dame Penny Mordaunt, reflected on the "individual stories of heroism."

Thank you @NickFerrariLBC and @LBC for the opportunity to talk about some of the stories of heroism behind the numbers of UK and NATO service and sacrifice in Afghanistan- a mission in aid of the US, in the wake of the only time article 5 has been triggered. @POTUS would not… pic.twitter.com/Ju3xjgFAzw — Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) January 23, 2026