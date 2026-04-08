It’s the National Theatre play that swept London with excitement last year, written by lawyer and playwright Suzie Miller.

It’s now moved from the National to a deserving home in the West End.

Rosamund Pike is the star. And I mean the star. Her performance as a high-flying lawyer and anxious mother was top-class.

Pike appears onstage alongside two other main characters: her husband and adult son. The play is set between her luxury home and the courtroom.

She plays a judge, one of the most senior women in her profession, who spends a lot of time sentencing men for crimes against women and girls.

But the issue comes closer to home when her son Harry is accused of rape at a party.

The start of the show, when we’re getting to know the family, is intense, chaotic and really, really funny. It’s got all the humour of Motherland and the intensity of Bodyguard.

These parts of the 100-minute play had me laughing out loud: Pike’s timing is just superb.

Then it becomes even more intense and stressful, as Pike’s character’s troubles at work play out at home.

There were audible gasps in the audience at one point in the show - a development nobody saw coming.

Miller’s previous legal play Prima Facie was wonderful, but this is something else.

Believe the hype. Inter Alia will have you feeling every emotion possible and you’ll think about it for days.