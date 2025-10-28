Inter Milan goalkeeper runs over and kills elderly man, 81, in horror car crash
It is believed the pensioner veered into the path of Josep Martinez moments before the collision
Inter Milan's goalkeeper Josep Martinez has killed an 81-year-old man in a car accident, reports in Italy claim.
The collision is believed to have occurred in Fenegro, near Como, on Tuesday morning shortly before 10am while Martinez was driving into training.
A huge emergency response was launched including an air ambulance but the man died at the scene.
Italian police - the Carabinieri - are investigating the collision and early reports suggest the pensioner may have suffered a medical emergency which caused his electric wheelchair to veer into the path of Martinez' vehicle.
Officers are continuing their probe but it is believed the 27-year-old is assisting them.
The club's manager Christian Chivu was due to give a press conference on Tuesday afternoon ahead of their upcoming fixture against Fiorentina, but it has since been cancelled.
Martinez, who has one cap for his native Spain, has played for Inter Milan seven times since he joined in 2024.
He was expected to be named among the substitutes for Wednesday's match.
The club released a brief statement confirming awareness of the situation and expressing condolences to the victim’s family.
They currently sit three points behind league leaders and defending champions Napoli, with Roma and arch rivals AC Milan also above them.