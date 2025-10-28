Inter Milan's goalkeeper Josep Martinez has killed an 81-year-old man in a car accident, reports in Italy claim.

The collision is believed to have occurred in Fenegro, near Como, on Tuesday morning shortly before 10am while Martinez was driving into training.

A huge emergency response was launched including an air ambulance but the man died at the scene.

Italian police - the Carabinieri - are investigating the collision and early reports suggest the pensioner may have suffered a medical emergency which caused his electric wheelchair to veer into the path of Martinez' vehicle.

Officers are continuing their probe but it is believed the 27-year-old is assisting them.

