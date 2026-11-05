The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has helped drive CPI further away from the Bank’s 2% target rate, as a surge in the cost of petrol and diesel continues to be a major factor.

By Georgia Bell

The Bank of England is expected to hike interest rates for the first time in over three years, according to economists.

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The move comes as part of a bid to tackle rising levels of inflation in the UK economy. Traders in the financial markets are predicting that rates will increase to 4% from 3.75% when the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announces its next decision on Thursday. This would mark the first time that the bank will increase borrowing costs since August 2023, and indicates that mortgage holders may be up against a squeeze. Pressure on the MPC to take action has grown since official figures showed the rate of Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rose to 3.5% in September, the highest level in 11 months. Read more: 'Brexit has certainly hit our level of growth', Chancellor admits - but insists UK economy has been 'remarkably resilient' Read more: Inflation to surge beyond forecasts as UK economy set for growth slowdown

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has helped drive CPI further away from the Bank’s 2% target rate, as a surge in the cost of petrol and diesel continues to be a major factor. Inflation is also expected to be pushed higher this winter after Ofgem’s energy price cap rose by 3.6% for a typical household on October 1 and is forecast to jump by a further 22% in January. Ellie Henderson, an analyst for Investec, said: “We imagine that many committee members’ patience with the recent rise in inflation has worn thin. “The longer energy prices remain elevated, the greater the risk that a temporary price shock becomes more permanent; a ‘risk management’ hike could guard against this.” She cautioned that producers might “not be willing or able to shoulder the burden of higher energy prices for much longer” and that this could push up prices in shops. Alexander Harvey, UK economist for Oxford Economics, said a November rate hike looks to be a “done deal” for the committee, which will be responding to higher oil and gas prices.