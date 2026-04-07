Interest rates on plan 2 and 3 student loans will be capped at 6 per cent from September following mounting criticism over the cost of repayments.

The Government said the move would help deliver stability and protections for graduates amid the prospect of inflation pressures due to the Middle East war.

Interest on plan 2 loans is currently paid at a rate of between RPI and RPI plus three per cent, depending on earnings.

Current students on plan 2 and plan 3 also face an interest rate of RPI plus three per cent while they are studying.

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