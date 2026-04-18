President Donald Trump has said that his administration’s review of UFO-related ​material uncovered several “interesting” documents, adding that some records are expected to be released soon.

"We found many very interesting documents, I must say, and the first releases will ​begin very, very soon so you can go out ​and see if that phenomena is correct," Trump told ⁠supporters at an event hosted by conservative ​group Turning Point USA.

In February, Trump directed US agencies to start ​releasing government files on UFOs, unidentified aerial phenomena, and possible extraterrestrial life, stating the public had a strong interest in the issue.

He ordered the review after accusing ​former President Barack Obama of improperly sharing classified information when ​Obama said aliens were “real” in a podcast interview.

Read More: Trump says he will 'not be blackmailed' after Iranian gunboats fire on tanker and close Strait of Hormuz again

Read More: UK-US relations in midst of ‘extraordinary moment’, says British ambassador