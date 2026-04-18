'Very interesting documents' related to UFOs will be released 'soon', says Trump
Some US politicians have been calling for a disclosure of government files related to UFOs after former president Barack Obama said, "the odds were good there's life out there".
President Donald Trump has said that his administration’s review of UFO-related material uncovered several “interesting” documents, adding that some records are expected to be released soon.
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"We found many very interesting documents, I must say, and the first releases will begin very, very soon so you can go out and see if that phenomena is correct," Trump told supporters at an event hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.
In February, Trump directed US agencies to start releasing government files on UFOs, unidentified aerial phenomena, and possible extraterrestrial life, stating the public had a strong interest in the issue.
He ordered the review after accusing former President Barack Obama of improperly sharing classified information when Obama said aliens were “real” in a podcast interview.
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Obama later clarified he had seen no evidence of extraterrestrial contact during his presidency, though he said the statistical likelihood of life elsewhere in the universe is high.
Trump, for his part, has said he also has not seen evidence of aliens and remains uncertain about their existence.
In recent years, the Pentagon has investigated reports of UFOs, and senior military leaders said in 2022 they found no evidence to suggest that aliens had visited Earth or crash-landed here.
A 2024 Pentagon report said US government investigations since the end of World War Two had found no evidence of extraterrestrial technology, and most sightings were misidentified ordinary objects and phenomena.