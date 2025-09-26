The Government's proposed international student levy could mean a £1.8 billion loss to the economy in the first year alone, analysis has suggested.

A report by policy consultancy Public First has estimated nine out of 12 regions in the UK would face a wider loss of more than £100 million in the first year of a levy because of the likely loss in international students.

The impact would be largest in London, at £480 million, followed by Scotland (£197 million) and then the South East (£163 million).

The 10 parliamentary constituencies most affected by the proposed levy would lose an average of £40 million in gross value added (GVA), modelling suggests.

Holborn and St Pancras is estimated to face the biggest loss at £72 million, followed by the cities of London and Westminster (£57 million), and then Coventry South (£44 million).

Of the 50 most impacted constituencies, 37 are held by Labour, researchers said.

Mark Hilton, policy delivery director at Business LDN, said: "At a moment when the Government is rightly making growth its number one mission, a new higher education levy will hit one of our key export sectors to the tune of hundreds of millions of pounds.

"This levy would mean further cuts across universities in London and across the UK when they are already financially stretched, with world-leading research programmes a likely casualty."

Earlier this week, Public First said 16,100 international students in the first year, and more than 77,000 in the first five years, could be deterred by a raise in university fees to cover the cost of levy contributions.

This could result in 33,000 fewer places in the first year of a levy for domestic students because of how international fees cross-subsidise domestic fees, findings suggest, growing to 135,000 across five years.