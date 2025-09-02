Ministers will seek to crack down on foreign students claiming asylum once their visas run out, reports have suggested.

The Home Office is launching a new campaign where, for the first time, it will contact international students and their families, warning them they must leave if they have no right to remain after an "alarming" spike in numbers.

The text and email campaign is the latest step the Government is taking to grasp migration after Home Secretary Yvette Cooper revealed the first returns of migrants crossing the Channel will begin later this month.

The Government wants to cut the number of students making asylum claims.

The full message being sent to students will say, according to the BBC: "If you submit an asylum claim that lacks merit, it will be swiftly and robustly refused.

"Any request for asylum support will be assessed against destitution criteria. If you do not meet the criteria, you will not receive support.

"If you have no legal right to remain in the UK, you must leave. If you don’t, we will remove you."

