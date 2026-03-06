When is International Women's Day 2026?
UK ambassador makes plea for parity as United Nations' International Women's Day set to be celebrated for 2026
The UK is set to join in with events to mark International Women’s Day this Sunday, with the 2026 event carrying the theme of Give to Gain.
The United Nations’ backed event comes on the back of research that younger men are more likely than older generations to think a wife should obey her husband.
The British ambassador Neil Holland told the Organisation for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) this week that there is a collective benefit to parity.
He said: “This year’s International Women’s Day theme, Give To Gain, underscores the principle that meaningful progress on gender equality requires deliberate contributions from governments, institutions and individuals.
“When we invest in women’s safety, rights and leadership, we strengthen societies as a whole.
“The campaign’s message is clear: gender equality is not a concession, but a collective benefit.”
Here is what you need to know about International Women’s Day this year.
International Women’s Day is always on March 8 and in 2026 this will be a Sunday.
The earliest recorded such event was on February 28 in the US in 1909 and it became an internationally recognised celebration, adopted by the United Nations, in 1975.
But in the intervening years there were worldwide efforts to mark a day to celebrate women - and the movement considers 1911 to be its year zero.
“International Women's Day (IWD) has been around for over a hundred years, as have many of the issues still impacting women's advancement,” the UN website states. “Since 1911, IWD belongs to all who care about gender equality.”
The March 8 date has been fixed since it was agreed upon by the Second International Conference of Communist Women in 1921.
The date was the same as the launch of the Petrograd demonstration, which sparked the February Revolution, which overthrew the Russian Royal Family in 1917.
What is International Women’s Day and is there a theme for 2026?
International Women’s Day exists to raise awareness about discrimination, forge gender parity and strive for a world free of bias and discrimination.
For 2026, the theme is “give to gain”.
Organisers said: “Give To Gain emphasises the power of reciprocity and support. When people, organisations, and communities give generously, opportunities and support for women increase. Giving is not a subtraction, it's intentional multiplication. When women thrive, we all rise.”
It is stressed that all and any participation is valid, but popular ways to mark the day include training, workshops and advocacy. There is also the hashtags #IWD2026 and #GivetoGain to share experiences and messages on social media.
When is International Men’s Day?
International Men’s Day is on November 19, 2026.