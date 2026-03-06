UK ambassador makes plea for parity as United Nations' International Women's Day set to be celebrated for 2026

International Women's Day is back for 2026. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

The UK is set to join in with events to mark International Women’s Day this Sunday, with the 2026 event carrying the theme of Give to Gain.

The United Nations’ backed event comes on the back of research that younger men are more likely than older generations to think a wife should obey her husband. The British ambassador Neil Holland told the Organisation for Security and Co-Operation in Europe (OSCE) this week that there is a collective benefit to parity. He said: “This year’s International Women’s Day theme, Give To Gain, underscores the principle that meaningful progress on gender equality requires deliberate contributions from governments, institutions and individuals. “When we invest in women’s safety, rights and leadership, we strengthen societies as a whole. “The campaign’s message is clear: gender equality is not a concession, but a collective benefit.” Here is what you need to know about International Women’s Day this year.

A rally in Melbourne to mark IWD 2026. Picture: Getty