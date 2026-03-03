While community is traditionally comprised of our friends, family and colleagues; today, it can also include the digital communities we encounter online – which, in some cases, can be highly toxic. These online spaces have come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks, with the Prime Minister announcing a planned crackdown on tech firms amid discussions of a potential social media ban for under-16s.

As the Co-Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Eating Disorders, I often hear about the devastating effects social media can have on vulnerable people. I work closely with Beat, the UK’s eating disorder charity, whose research shows 89 per cent of people with lived experience think social media is harmful for people with eating disorders.

When thinking about online safety, we often highlight larger platforms run by tech giants like Meta. However, small online platforms and forums can also be a hotbed for dangerous content. We often think of the notorious ‘pro-Ana’ forums of the noughties as a thing of the past, but that’s not true.

These horrific websites are still online, promoting and normalising harmful eating disorder behaviours to vulnerable users. In these corners of the internet, people can find tips and guides on developing or maintaining disordered eating behaviours, as well as personal diaries and “thinspiration” imagery. Even though these sites are less well-known, their use is widespread. Research by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate found a forum with more than 500,000 users where AI was being used to generate low-calorie diet plans and unhealthy imagery.

A 2017 study found that 21 per cent of UK participants aged 15–30 had visited pro-ED websites in the previous year, with women and younger people more likely to use these sites. The proportion of people accessing this content is considerably higher than the number receiving treatment for eating disorders, suggesting their reach extends beyond those with diagnosed conditions and may pose a much wider risk.

The continued lack of action on these sites is not only dangerous but horribly unfair. Beat’s research shows 77 per cent of people with eating disorders said online spaces could be positive, motivating them to recover. Having an eating disorder can be incredibly isolating, and finding a recovery-focused online space can be a lifeline for those on waiting lists or without access to specialist care.

The Online Safety Act was a welcome step forward, but it’s clear there are still glaring issues that need to be addressed. Currently, Ofcom suggests that only sites with at least seven million UK users are subject to its strongest regulatory requirements, which means these awful forums could slip through the net.

More widely, we Liberal Democrats are proposing a film-style age rating system. Under this proposal, the default minimum age for social media would be set at 16, with platforms required to meet strict Ofcom standards on addictiveness, harmful content and mental health impact before being rated lower. Platforms hosting violence or pornography could face even higher age thresholds. Crucially, the burden would fall on tech companies to redesign their platforms, not on parents or young people to navigate harmful spaces alone.

That being said, we need to acknowledge that vulnerability doesn’t end at 16. Social media companies have a duty of care to every user, regardless of age. Platforms and legislators must work alongside those with lived experience and charities like Beat to make the internet a safe space for everyone. For anyone who’d like to learn more about staying safe on social media, Beat has a wonderful guide on its website.

____________________

Wera Hobhouse is MP for Bath and Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on eating disorders.

