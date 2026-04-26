When we talk about the negative aspects of the internet, the national conversation almost always gravitates toward teenagers.

We picture the moody adolescent locked in a bedroom, scrolling through TikTok or falling prey to Instagram’s filtered perfection. But as a Headteacher in rural Herefordshire, I am all too aware that the frontline has shifted. The digital tide has reached the feet of our youngest children and it is reshaping their reality before they’ve even mastered their times tables.

Since the pandemic, the hybrid working revolution has brought the world into our living rooms. While this has offered flexibility for families, it has also quietly extended the "connected hours" of our children. At Bosbury, we see the results of this every single morning.

The benefits of technology are undeniable and as educators, we embrace them. From AI-driven speech-to-text tools that empower our SEN pupils to the way rural isolation is bridged by online communities, the "digital classroom" is a marvel. But there is a heavy price to pay for this progress.

We have begun to notice a subtle shift in how children interact. Eye contact is becoming rarer. The art of a simple, flowing conversation is being replaced by the staccato rhythm of "text-speak" and Americanised vocabulary. When a child spends their evening in a digital world where everything is instant and abbreviated, the slow, nuanced work of human connection starts to feel like a chore.

Even more concerning is the psychological weight these children are now carrying. We used to think body image issues were a secondary school problem. Not anymore. We are seeing primary-aged children questioning their appearance, fueled by a digital culture that demands perfection.

Then there is the "Reality Gap."

We are raising a generation that can no longer trust their own eyes. In a world of deepfakes and AI-generated misinformation, "Fake News" isn’t just a political buzzword; it is a fundamental threat to a child’s development.

At Bosbury, our lessons have had to evolve. We are no longer just teaching children facts; we are teaching them to be detectives. We are training them to question, reason, and fact-check before they believe something. It is a vital skill for the future, but there is a profound sadness in the fact that a seven-year-old must now approach the world with the scepticism of an investigative journalist. They are having to "grow up" and see both sides of the coin far sooner than they should.

So, how do we fight back? At our school, the antidote isn't more technology, it’s more humanity.

We’ve stripped things back to basics. Every child is met at the door with a handshake and direct eye contact. This is one of the strategies we use to "fill the emotional piggy bank" - a deliberate, personal connection that ensures every child feels seen as a human being, not just a data point.

We’ve doubled down on the "analogue" joys of childhood. We try to prioritise the outdoors and Forest School, getting muddy, play and physical movement. Every one of our pupils plays a musical instrument every single day. Why? Because you cannot "Auto-Tune" the discipline of learning a violin and there is no "AI-generated" shortcut to the teamwork required in a school orchestra.

The latest data from Edurio is a wake-up call: over half of pupils report feeling stressed and nearly half feel lonely. This is happening on our watch.

We cannot stop the march of AI, nor should we want to—it will be the backbone of the economy our children inherit. But we must recognise that the digital world is no longer "out there." It is in their pockets, their classrooms and their minds.

Our job as educators and parents is to ensure that while they develop the skills to navigate this new world, they don’t lose their childhood in the process. We must teach them to question the screen, but we must also teach them to look up from it.

If we don't protect the "real" world for them now, they may grow up in a future where they can't tell the difference.

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Ruth McManus has had over 30 years of experience working in schools across the West Midlands and is currently the Headteacher of a Church of England Primary School in Herefordshire.

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