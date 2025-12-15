If you haven’t been able to make it to a pantomime this year, you probably are missing the magic of the Grimms' Fairy Tales.

Of course, when performed in local theatres across the UK, the tales have stupendously silly scripts. But the stories are actually much darker, something Sondheim clearly takes inspiration from in Into The Woods.

It’s a musical mash-up of the Grimms’ greatest hits: Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Little Red Riding Hood and Rapunzel. The stories, alongside a new storyline about a baker and his wife, are weaved together to create one plot.

The baker and his wife are the main characters - they’re tasked with finding particular items in the woods in order for the evil witch to lift a spell off the couple. That takes up the first half, but then it all falls apart.

In the second half, the town is destroyed by falling beanstalks, accidentally planted by Jack. Much of the cast ends up dead and the remaining few are left to fight the giant.