The man was apprehended by security wearing a 'heavy rucksack' after being spotted in the grounds of the palace

The Kensington Palace residence was the target of the break-in over Christmas. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

An intruder has been detained after 'breaking in' to William and Kate's Kensington Palace home on two occasions shortly before Christmas.

Derek Egan, 39, is alleged to have scaled a perimeter fence and gained access to the palace gardens, where he was arrested on both occasions. Mr Egan was charged with two counts of trespassing following the incidents, which took place on December 21 and December 23. The 39-year-old was apprehended after entering the grounds of the palace twice in the run-up to Christmas, and is said to have been found with a "heavy rucksack". Read more: William and Kate’s long-serving nanny honoured with Royal medal in New Year Honours Read more: Queen Camilla hailed for speaking out about being attacked on train as teenager

Prince William and Kate were not at home at the time of the break-in. Picture: Alamy

According to The Sun, the intruder was reportedly apprehended by Met officers and Specialist Protection Command, after being called to reports of break-in at the palace gardens. Kensington Palace is home to ten members of the Royal Family, including Prince William and Princess Catherine. However, the couple were not at the residence at the time of the break-in, according to reports, with the family instead staying at Anmer Hall, their private country home, located on the Sandringham estate.

Britain's Prince William leaves with Prince Louis, from left, Princess Charlotte, Mia Tindall, and Kate, the Princess of Wales - just hours after the break in at Kensington Palace. Picture: Alamy

Mr Egan was due to appear in court on Christmas eve, amid reports in the Mail Online that suggesting he refused to leave his prison van to appear in the dock. He was remanded in custody, with the Met Police later confirming that he appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday. He was once again remanded in custody to appear at the same court on January 6.

The Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, Kensington Gardens, which became the subject of a police search after a 39-year-old was spotted on the property. Picture: Alamy