Intruder detained after 'breaking in to William and Kate's Kensington Palace home' twice before Christmas
The man was apprehended by security wearing a 'heavy rucksack' after being spotted in the grounds of the palace
An intruder has been detained after 'breaking in' to William and Kate's Kensington Palace home on two occasions shortly before Christmas.
Derek Egan, 39, is alleged to have scaled a perimeter fence and gained access to the palace gardens, where he was arrested on both occasions.
Mr Egan was charged with two counts of trespassing following the incidents, which took place on December 21 and December 23.
The 39-year-old was apprehended after entering the grounds of the palace twice in the run-up to Christmas, and is said to have been found with a "heavy rucksack".
According to The Sun, the intruder was reportedly apprehended by Met officers and Specialist Protection Command, after being called to reports of break-in at the palace gardens.
Kensington Palace is home to ten members of the Royal Family, including Prince William and Princess Catherine.
However, the couple were not at the residence at the time of the break-in, according to reports, with the family instead staying at Anmer Hall, their private country home, located on the Sandringham estate.
Mr Egan was due to appear in court on Christmas eve, amid reports in the Mail Online that suggesting he refused to leave his prison van to appear in the dock.
He was remanded in custody, with the Met Police later confirming that he appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
He was once again remanded in custody to appear at the same court on January 6.
District Judge Sam Goozee said: "I am going to proceed in a hearing in his absence on January 6 in view of his disorderly behaviour to officers of the court and the court itself.
"I am not granting him bail.
"The Attorney General needs to consider any further security risks before granting consent to prosecute."
The Crown Prosecution Service said: "The charges need the Attorney General's consent because of national security concerns, but in this case security concerns against the Royal Family.
"The Attorney General needs to consider any further security risks before granting consent to prosecute."