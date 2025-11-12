Three men have been arrested after a body was discovered in a field in Inverclyde, Police Scotland has confirmed.

Officers said formal identification has not yet taken place, but the family of a 50-year-old man reported missing from Greenock on Tuesday has been informed.

The body was found near High Mathernock Farm in Kilmacolm, about 15 miles west of Glasgow, at around 9.20am on Tuesday.

