Gardai are carrying out searches as part of an investigation into the deaths of a four-year-old boy and his grand-aunt in an arson attack.

Four-year-old Tadhg Farrell was visiting his grandmother and grand-aunt Mary Holt in the Castleview Park area of Edenderry, Co Offaly, when the home was attacked shortly before 7.45pm on Saturday.

Tadhg and Ms Holt, 60, were discovered dead in the front room of the house where the fire had been deliberately started, gardai said.

Tadhg’s grandmother, who has not been named, is receiving treatment in hospital for burn injuries.

On Friday morning, gardai carried out three searches at domestic residences in Co Kildare and Co Offaly.

Read more: Murder investigation launched after woman, 60, and boy, four, die in house fire

Read more: Search for witness after man tried to set fire to woman's hair on train