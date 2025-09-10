The police watchdog has launched an investigation after a man died in custody after being tasered by officers.

On Wednesday, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it had launched the probe after the 23-year-old died in hospital while in police custody in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire.

The man, who is not being named by the IOPC out of respect for his family’s wishes, called police in the early hours of August 22 threatening to harm himself and others, according to the watchdog.

After arriving at the scene, police found the man harming himself before two officers discharged their tasers once and were able to restrain him, the IOPC said.

The man had taken drugs prior to his arrest by Thames Valley Police officers and later suffered seizures, the watchdog added.

He was taken by ambulance to hospital where officers remained with him and used leg restraints after he became agitated and made threats to them.

Throughout the day, the 23-year-old’s condition deteriorated and, despite medical treatment, he died that afternoon in hospital, the IOPC said.