An investigation has been launched by the police watchdog after a man died in a custody facility in Stoke-on-Trent.

Calvin Davies, 41, became unwell and died after being detained at the Northern Area Custody Facility in Etruria, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

Staffordshire Police notified the IOPC of the incident at around 9.15pm on March 17.

An investigation has established that Mr Davies had been arrested at an address in Stoke-on-Trent just after 5.30pm following a call to the police by a member of the public.

While he was detained in custody, his condition deteriorated and an ambulance was called but he was pronounced dead at around 8.20pm while paramedics were still at the scene.

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