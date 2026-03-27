Investigation launched after man dies in police custody
While the man was detained in custody, his condition deteriorated and an ambulance was called, but he was pronounced dead
An investigation has been launched by the police watchdog after a man died in a custody facility in Stoke-on-Trent.
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Calvin Davies, 41, became unwell and died after being detained at the Northern Area Custody Facility in Etruria, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
Staffordshire Police notified the IOPC of the incident at around 9.15pm on March 17.
An investigation has established that Mr Davies had been arrested at an address in Stoke-on-Trent just after 5.30pm following a call to the police by a member of the public.
While he was detained in custody, his condition deteriorated and an ambulance was called but he was pronounced dead at around 8.20pm while paramedics were still at the scene.
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Stoke death in custody investigated— Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) (@policeconduct) March 27, 2026
We are investigating after a 41-year-old man died while in the custody of @StaffsPolice
Calvin Davies became unwell and died at the Northern Area Custody Facility at Etruria .
▶️ Read more here : https://t.co/WKl8jRZ5nQ pic.twitter.com/d7BzCsYqiD
The IOPC said it sent investigators to the custody unit and declared an independent investigation the following morning, with initial accounts from officers, CCTV footage and body-worn video being gathered for review.
IOPC director Derrick Campbell said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Davies’s family and loved ones. As he was in the custody of police at the time he became unwell, it is important that there is a thorough and independent investigation.
“We will examine the circumstances around the arrest, including any use of force, his supervision while in custody, and whether relevant police policies and procedures were followed.
“We have spoken to Mr Davies’s family to make them aware of our role and will keep them informed as our investigation progresses.”