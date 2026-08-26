Police have previously said that the five young men in the Passat may have had links to “serious and organised criminal activity”.

A police cordon at the scene of a fatal crash involving a police car and a Volkswagen Passat on the A66 in South Bank. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Police investigations are continuing into the events surrounding Saturday’s deadly A66 crash after five more arrests were made on Tuesday.

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Cleveland Police have arrested a total of 17 people following the crash on the A66 in which two police officers and five people in a Volkswagen Passat died. On Tuesday, the force said it had arrested five more people with the assistance of the National Crime Agency and the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit. The force said they were a boy aged 16, an 18-year-old and a man of 21, all on suspicion of participating in an organised crime group; a 55-year-old on suspicion of assisting an offender and a 23-year-old on suspicion of making threats to kill. Cleveland Police said two of the 12 people previously arrested have now appeared in court following the horrific crash near Middlesbrough in the early hours of Saturday. Read more: Fundraisers for families of 'hero' officers killed in A66 crash top £250k as tributes paid to police with 'hearts of gold' Read more: House rammed moments before A66 crash 'belonged to victim’s dad' - as five further arrests made

A house in Ruskin Avenue, Middlesbrough, after being rammed by a car, which deliberately reversed into the front window, causing extensive damage. Picture: Alamy

Kai Beattie, 19, of Foxrush Court, Redcar, appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, according to the force. Cameron George, 26, of Micklow Close, Redcar, was remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court on September 21, charged with drugs offences and possession of criminal property, it said. Police have previously said that the five young men in the Passat may have had links to “serious and organised criminal activity”. On Tuesday, it emerged that a property in a quiet street in Acklam, Middlesbrough, had been rammed, causing extensive damage prior to the police pursuit. Neighbours said Cole Robert Worthy, 17, sometimes stayed at the address where the front bay window had collapsed, windows were broken and the front door smashed. There had been extensive police activity in the street since, said neighbours, who asked not to be named. Asked about the balloon releases held in tribute to the young men, locals said: “It’s disgraceful, the tributes should just be for the bobbies who died.” Four of the five young men in the car had previous criminal convictions and were believed to be associated with another car which was seen ramming properties earlier that morning.

Police officers look at flowers at the Cleveland Police HQ in Middlesbrough. Picture: Alamy

Pc Matthew Blades, 37, and Pc Tom Clough, 38, were killed when the Passat, which had been pursued by police, was driven the wrong way along the dual-carriageway and hit their marked armed response vehicle. The five people in the Passat, Cole Worthy, Theo Rae, 17, Makai Saddington, 18, and 23-year-olds Michael Robert Cahill and Jacob Matusiak, were pronounced dead at the scene at South Bank, early on Saturday. Inquests were due to open on Thursday morning for the two officers while hearings for the young men in the Passat were scheduled for the afternoon at Teesside Magistrates’ Court. Cleveland Police has previously said that on the morning of the collision, it received several reports of two vehicles being driven dangerously. Police said both vehicles were operating with cloned number plates but were picked up by automated number plate recognition technology. Police said there was no evidence that filming of the activities on Friday night and Saturday morning was “for the purposes of TikTok”. Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Fox, responsible for the strategic leadership of the investigation, said: “This has been a fast-moving and complex investigation, with significant links to serious and organised criminal activity.” He went on to say: “We have a duty to respond to, and thoroughly investigate, the serious criminal activity that resulted in this fatal incident, and to bring all those responsible to justice.”

Pc Matthew Blades, 37, and Pc Tom Clough, 38, were killed . Picture: Police