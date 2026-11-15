The defence secretary has warned that Britain could face an attack within little more than 1,000 days.

The Chancellor has promised to raise defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2030. Between those two commitments lies the question that will decide whether Britain can rearm in time: who will pay for the factories, production lines and skilled workers?

The Treasury cannot do it alone. Ministers need private investment to expand the defence industrial base, and on December 1 they will host a Defence Investment Summit to attract it. They should understand one thing before they walk into the room. The problem is not a shortage of capital. It is a shortage of confidence that the government can turn its ambitions into contracts.

That is the uncomfortable conclusion of a House of Lords committee report published this week. One venture capital investor told peers there had “never been as much capital” interested in defence, but that the government’s “inability to get meaningful contracts out of the door” was holding it back. TheCityUK, which represents financial services, said delays to the Defence Investment Plan had “damaged confidence”. General Sir Richard Barrons, one of the authors of last year’s Strategic Defence Review, described discussions about which capabilities private capital should finance as “embryonic”.

The defence secretary told the committee that industry already had sufficient certainty to invest. Peers were “surprised and disappointed”, given the evidence they had heard. They were right to be.

Within the government, I saw procurement bureaucracy and process, reinforced by a risk-averse culture and lack of accountability, as a key hindrance to our readiness. Working in defence technology has now shown me that it is also a problem of economics. Investors can price technological risk, manufacturing risk and even geopolitical risk. What they cannot price is whether the government will buy a product at all, when a contract might arrive, or whether a successful trial will ever lead to an order.

That uncertainty has a cost. It raises the returns investors demand, makes borrowing dearer and deters companies from expanding production before contracts are signed. The result is a vicious circle: the government waits for industry to demonstrate capacity, while industry waits for the government to demonstrate demand. For established contractors with large balance sheets, delay is expensive but manageable. For the smaller companies developing the technologies Britain urgently needs, it can be fatal.

The committee heard that lenders are reluctant to finance defence businesses whose revenues depend on individual purchase orders rather than long-term agreements. Secrecy compounds the problem: as one City witness put it, financiers are asked to back “a thing which is so good I cannot tell you what it is”. Banks must then repeat security and anti-money-laundering checks that the Ministry of Defence has already carried out.

To its credit, the government has begun to act. Its investment plan, published in June, set out £298bn of spending over four years. A Defence Investment Unit is being set up inside the ministry, and the British Business Bank and National Wealth Fund have been told to put up to £5bn into defence and dual-use technology. These are welcome steps. But supplying more capital is not the same as creating the conditions for it to be deployed. Without a credible pipeline of contracts, the state risks financing companies that still cannot find a dependable customer.

The summit is the chance to change that. Three measures would make a material difference.

First, publish an indicative, multi-year pipeline showing what the ministry intends to buy, when contracts are expected and which programmes have funding behind them. Investors do not expect a guarantee; they know military requirements evolve. But they need enough visibility to justify committing capital to factories, equipment and recruitment. That means the Treasury giving greater certainty over defence budgets and more flexibility between financial years. A factory cannot be financed against the annual spending habits of Whitehall.

Second, distinguish between the capabilities the private sector is expected to finance and those where the state must remain the principal funder. Some investors are unwilling or unable to finance ammunition and missile production. That is a commercial reality, not a moral failing. Ministers should say where private capital can add capacity, where guarantees or long-term purchasing commitments would help, and where direct public investment is unavoidable.

Third, remove the obstacles that make defence investment harder than it needs to be. A “compliance passport”, letting banks rely on checks the ministry has already made, would be a useful start. So would bringing the people who approve, fund and assure a project in at the beginning, as I argued in evidence to the committee, and judging officials by the capability they deliver rather than the process they follow. Britain cannot expect private investors to back innovation that its own procurement system will not.

Then measure the result. The committee proposes that the government report each year how much investment it has secured for UK defence. Ministers should embrace it. The test of the summit is not how many investors attend, but how much capital is later committed to productive capacity in Britain.

The ministry already spends about £40bn a year on contracts, a figure expected to reach £70bn by 2028-29. That purchasing power should be one of Britain’s great advantages in attracting investment. Instead, too much of it is obscured by uncertain requirements and slow contracting. Britain has the capital, the technology and the industrial ambition. What it lacks is a predictable customer.

A thousand days may be enough to expand an industrial base. It is not enough to spend the first few hundred asking investors to take risks that the government itself will not.

____________________

Blythe Crawford CBE is the former commandant of the Air and Space Warfare Centre, Visiting Fellow at the University of Oxford and Director of GRAIL at Tiberius Aerospace, a defence technology company. He submitted written evidence to the House of Lords Industry and Regulators Committee.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk