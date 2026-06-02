A gunman in the US state of Iowa killed six relatives, including two children, before taking his own life, police said.

The shooting spree, which appeared to stem from a "domestic-related dispute", unfolded shortly after noon on Monday in the eastern Iowa city of Muscatine.

Four of the victims were found shot to death inside a residence.

Police later found the bodies of two other men, who the gunman was believed to have shot - one in a nearby home and another at a business.

The killer - later identified as 52-year-old Ryan Willis McFarland - had fled the scene before officers arrived and was discovered on the city's riverfront trail near a pedestrian bridge.

Read more: Woman, 30, dies after shooting outside Sheffield city centre bar as three arrested on suspicion of murder

Read more: Trump shooting suspect indicted for assaulting Secret Service officer