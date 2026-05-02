It comes almost a year to the day the club was relegated from the Premier League

Ipswich secured their promotion back to the Premier League. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Ipswich have been promoted to the Premier League after beating QPR 3-0 in the final match of the Championship season.

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The result means Kieran McKenna is the first Town manager to mastermind three promotions – two to the top flight. Two goals from George Hirst and Jaden Philogene in a devastating opening nine minutes eased any nerves and Kasey McAteer grabbed a third five minutes from time. It comes at the first time of asking after the club were relegated from the Premier League last season. Photos taken from before the match show thousands of fans greeting the team bus letting off blue smoke. Read more: Sheffield Wednesday future secured after club announces American consortium takeover Read more: Former F1 driver and Paralympic winner Alex Zanardi dies as tributes paid to 'one of sport's most admired competitors'

Ipswich Town beat QPR 3-0. Picture: Getty

Ipswich had to win the game as both Millwall and Middlesbrough were hot on their heels. The Lions beat Oxford 2-0 while Boro could only draw 2-2 at Wrexham, leaving Town a point clear in second place. The home side got off to a blistering start, backed by a vociferous crowd, with the QPR goal being peppered with a series of shots. Town took the lead following a smart passing move involving Azor Matusiwa, Taylor, Philogene and Davis, who crossed for Hirst to stab home inside the six-yard area. They extended their lead in the ninth minute when Philogene pounced. The build-up came from Wes Burns, Marcelino Nunez and Hirst, who played the final pass to the winger who dummied Rangers full-back Amadou Mbengue before slipping the ball into the net.

Fans of set of smoke flares, as the Ipswich Town team bus arrives before the game. Picture: Getty

The Londoners got out of their own half for the first time in the 12th minute but Nicolas Madsen’s tame effort from range was easily gathered by Town goalkeeper Christian Walton. Ilias Chair danced around a series of challenges only to be fouled right on the edge of the penalty area but he fired the free-kick over the crossbar, while at the other end Walsh pulled off a superb save from a volley by Philogene. Walton pulled off another stop to deny Japan international Koki Saito before Mbengue fouled Clarke 25 yards from goal and Davis’ free-kick found Dara O’Shea who headed narrowly past the left-hand post. Walton denied the visitors again when he dived to deflect a shot from Paul Smyth, but Town got a killer third goal in the 85th minute through McAteer to turn the stadium into a riot of noise. Substitutes Ivan Azon and Anis Mehmeti challenged for the ball on the edge of the penalty area and it fell to Taylor whose shot cannoned off Walsh, only for McAteer to fire home the rebound and get the promotion party started.