Financial support will depend on compliance with "obligations" under peace agreement

US Vice President JD Vance. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Iran could have access to a $300bn (£220bn) recovery fund if it agrees to give up its stockpile of uranium.

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Donald Trump posted on Truth Social confirming the deal with Iran. Picture: Donald Trump / Truth Social

US and Iranian officials say the deal could eventually deliver substantial economic benefits to Iran by lifting sanctions, unfreezing foreign assets, and setting up a $300 billion reconstruction fund, paid for by neighboring Gulf allies. Speaking on condition of anonymity, US officials said Iran would have to satisfy US demands never to build a nuclear weapon and cut off support for proxy militias like Hezbollah in order to get those benefits. On Monday Iran's Revolutionary Guard said the agreement stipulated that the country will receive $24 billion in released frozen assets during the 60-day negotiation period. US Vice President JD Vance brushed off the claim, denying that that Iran would receive "billions of dollars of assets". He told CBS News that the US was "willing to talk about unfreezing" assets but that the "much, much bigger deal is unsanctioning their economy — so long as they make the long-term commitments on the nuclear program".