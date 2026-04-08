Iran accuses Trump of breaching ceasefire agreement after fresh Middle East strikes
Iran has accused the US of violating three parts of the deal
Iran’s parliamentary speaker has accused the US of breaching the ceasefire agreement, despite President Donald Trump’s insistence that the truce remains in effect.
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Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon alleging that Washington had violated three parts of the deal.
He said the alleged breaches included Israeli strikes on Lebanon, the reported discovery of a drone in Iranian airspace, and the US position that Iran must not be allowed to enrich uranium.
Ghalibaf said those actions were inconsistent with a 10-point proposal that he claimed had been approved by Trump.
He wrote: "Now, the very 'workable basis on which to negotiate' has been openly and clearly violated, even before the negotiations began.
"In such situation, a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations is unreasonable."
The White House has not yet responded to the allegations.
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April 8, 2026
Earlier on Wednesday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters it was “absurd” to suggest Trump would accept any proposal allowing Iran to enrich uranium.
Leavitt accused the press of misreporting the negotiations – “I’ve seen a lot of incorrect coverage today from the media about these negotiations and these plans already,” she said, adding that she wanted to “correct the record”.
She said Iran had initially presented a 10-point plan that was “fundamentally unserious, unacceptable and completely disregarded”.
“It was literally thrown in the garbage,” she added.
The press secretary also maintained that the Strait of Hormuz, the vital waterway through which a fifth of the globe's oil is transported, has been opened despite Iranian reports that it is not.
It comes after two tankers were allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday morning as the two-week ceasefire came into effect, Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency reported.
It later said transit had been suspended “simultaneous with Israel’s attacks on Lebanon”.
Iran’s parliamentary speaker claimed the US was in “non-compliance with the first clause of the 10-point proposal” relating to a ceasefire in Lebanon.
Footage from Beirut appeared to show large explosions in the Lebanese capital following Israeli strikes.
Leavitt said on Wednesday: “Lebanon is not part of the ceasefire. That has been related to all parties involved in the ceasefire.”
She went on to describe Operation Epic Fury as a “victory”, saying it had been completed within Trump’s self-imposed four-to-six week timeline.
“The world has just witnessed a historically swift and successful military triumph,” she added.