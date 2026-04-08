Iran has accused the US of violating three parts of the deal

Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon alleging that Washington had violated three parts of the deal. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Iran’s parliamentary speaker has accused the US of breaching the ceasefire agreement, despite President Donald Trump’s insistence that the truce remains in effect.

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Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon alleging that Washington had violated three parts of the deal. He said the alleged breaches included Israeli strikes on Lebanon, the reported discovery of a drone in Iranian airspace, and the US position that Iran must not be allowed to enrich uranium. Ghalibaf said those actions were inconsistent with a 10-point proposal that he claimed had been approved by Trump. He wrote: "Now, the very 'workable basis on which to negotiate' has been openly and clearly violated, even before the negotiations began. "In such situation, a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations is unreasonable." The White House has not yet responded to the allegations. Read more: Trump to send Vance-led negotiation team to Pakistan as White House hails 'victory' in Iran Read more: 'This is not the end,' Netanyahu says as he insists Iran war not over despite ceasefire deal

Earlier on Wednesday, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters it was “absurd” to suggest Trump would accept any proposal allowing Iran to enrich uranium. Leavitt accused the press of misreporting the negotiations – “I’ve seen a lot of incorrect coverage today from the media about these negotiations and these plans already,” she said, adding that she wanted to “correct the record”. She said Iran had initially presented a 10-point plan that was “fundamentally unserious, unacceptable and completely disregarded”. “It was literally thrown in the garbage,” she added. The press secretary also maintained that the Strait of Hormuz, the vital waterway through which a fifth of the globe's oil is transported, has been opened despite Iranian reports that it is not.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt holds press briefing where she discussed the two-week ceasefire deal between the U.S., Iran, and Israel. Picture: Getty