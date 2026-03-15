The Islamic Republic may grant safe passage to oil tankers if the cargo is traded in Chinese yuan.

Liberia-flagged oil tanker arrives at Mumbai, India via Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Iran is said to weighing up allowing Chinese-linked tankers through the Strait of Hormuz.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A Tehran official said the Islamic Republic may grant safe passage to ships if the cargo was traded in Chinese yuan, according to reports. Iran is considering the move for a limited number of oil tankers, as a way to manage their flow through the Strait, CNN reports. Oil is almost entirely traded in dollars, apart from sanctioned Russian oil, which is traded in roubles or yuan. It comes a day after the nation allowed two Indian tankers carrying liquefied petroleum gas through the Strait. Read more: Trump calls on UK and others to send warships to Strait of Hormuz Read more: Starmer holds phone call with Trump to discuss 'importance of reopening the Strait of Hormuz'

Thailand's Navy said a Thai ship was attacked in the Hormuz Strait. Picture: Royal Thai Navy

It comes as President Trump warned on Saturday that the US will be sending warships "to keep the Strait open and safe". He called on China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others "that are affected by this artificial constraint" to send ships to the area. Writing on Truth Social, he added that in the meantime, the US will be "bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water". Iran has said it will not permit any supplies for ⁠the United States or its allies to leave the strait, but it was "open to countries who want to talk" about the safe passage of their vessels On Saturday, Iran allowed two Indian tankers carrying liquefied petroleum gas through the strait, after India had sought exemptions.