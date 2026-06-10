The team previously commemorated the victims by raising school bags during a friendly game against Nigeria in March

The badges read #168 in reference to the number of schoolgirls killed in the attack in February. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

The Iranian football team has arrived at the World Cup wearing pins remembering the schoolgirls killed in a US airstrike in February.

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The team's badges have raised eyebrows about whether this constitutes a violation of FIFA rules. Picture: Alamy

The badges have prompted raised eyebrows over whether the team is breaking FIFA rules, as wearing the pins outside a game setting constitutes a regulatory grey area. According to FIFA regulations, “equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images”or players and/or the team may be reprimanded by the competition organiser or FIFA. This rule applies to all players and officials in the technical area, meaning that if the badge were to be worn by head coach Amir Ghalenoei, he would be vulnerable to punishment. However, “political” infringements are “less clear” to determine, and the regulations state that “slogans, statements or images” related to “any person(s), living or dead” and “any specific political act/event” are not allowed.

The badge commemorates the lives lost in a US-Israeli strike on February 28 in Minab, Iran. Picture: Getty