He was allegedly responsible for the media for Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, which has claimed responsibility for several attacks against Israeli and Iranian targets in the UK in recent months

Photo of Mohammad Al-Saadi in FBI custody walking down plane steps after his arrest. Picture: FBI New York

By Rebecca Henrys

A man has been charged by the United States for his alleged involvement in attacks and attempted attacks throughout Europe and America.

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Mohammad Al-Saadi, a dual Iraqi-Iranian national, was arrested on May 15 as an alleged operative of Kata’ib Hizballah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to the Department of Justice (DOJ), which says he was involved in nearly 20 attacks across the world. The DOJ indictment, published on May 28, says that Al-Saadi told US officials he was a leader of "the resistance" and was in charge of media and psychological warfare for groups including the IRGC and Kata’ib Hizballah, Hizballah, and the Houthis. He was allegedly responsible for the media for Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI), which has claimed responsibility for several attacks against Israeli and Iranian targets in the UK in recent months. Al-Saadi told officials that the propaganda videos shared online by the group of attacks, such as the petrol bombing of a Finchley Road synagogue and an attempted attack on the Israeli Embassy in London, were part of the “psychological warfare” that “the resistance” was designed to instil fear and terror in civilians. Read more: US and Iran ‘very close’ to reaching Strait of Hormuz deal - but Trump sign-off still needed Read more: Nato 'ready to defend territory' following Russian drone strike on Romanian apartment complex as

Images from the indictment showing videos sent to Al-Saadi in connection with the alleged attempted attack on the Israeli Embassy. Picture: US Department of Justice

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said: “As alleged in this indictment, Al-Saadi has been directly involved in terrorist operations and military decisions to attack US and Israeli interests across the world and conspired with others to plan deadly attacks on American soil. “Now that he has been removed from his perch as an alleged commander of Kata’ib Hizballah with close ties to the Iranian regime and its proxies around the world, we look forward to vigorously prosecuting him under American law in an American courtroom.” Prosecutors claim his social media accounts and phone contained evidence of planning, execution, and promotion of the European attacks. The indictment alleges that Al-Saadi FaceTimed with people as they carried out some of the attacks, he filmed those attacks as they were being conducted, and then helped to create and disseminate propaganda videos of the attacks. An example provided by the DOJ of Al-Saadi's involvement refers to an incident on or around April 14, 2026 in which he received videos of two men dressed in hazmat suits, with the HAYI logo taped to each suit, and a drone that appears to be carrying two vials of white powder attached to it. This video is connected to claims by the group that its members had attacked the Israeli Embassy in London using drones loaded with "dangerous carcinogenic and radioactive materials".

A Territorial Support Group Police van is pictured in the closed Kensington Palace Gardens, west London on April 17, 2026, close to the Israeli Embassy. Picture: Henry NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images