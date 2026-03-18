The head of Iran’s army has threatened to launch “decisive and regrettable” retaliation following the killing of Ali Larijani.

Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, was killed in Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Iran has vowed to inflict revenge on Israel after its top security official was killed in an airstrike.

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Ali Larijani, one of the country’s most powerful figures, died on Tuesday alongside his son and his deputy, Alireza Bayat, following Israeli strikes. The head of Iran’s army has threatened to launch “decisive and regrettable” retaliation following the security chief’s killing. “Iran’s response to the assassination of the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council will be decisive and regrettable,” Amir Hatami said on Wednesday. It comes as an elderly couple were killed in strikes on Tel Aviv overnight, as Iranian missiles rained down on the Israeli city. Iran said it had launched the attack “in revenge for the blood of martyr Dr Ali Larijani and his companions”. Arab Gulf states were also been targeted by Iranian missiles and drones in renewed attacks. Read more: Iranian security chief Ali Larijani killed, state media confirms Read more: Iranian security chief who taunted Trump and head of brutal Basij militia killed in targeted airstrikes, Iran confirms

Iranian strikes on Tel Aviv killed two people overnight. Picture: Getty

Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirmed Larijani's death on state television last night. “After a lifetime of striving for the elevation of Iran and the Islamic Revolution, he [Larijani] finally reached his long-cherished wish, answered the call of truth, and proudly attained the blessed rank of martyrdom in the service front," the statement read. No additional details have been given about the circumstances of their deaths. Larijani's demise marks the killing of the most senior Iranian official by Israel since the assassination of supreme leader Ali Khamenei at the beginning of the conflict. The secretary of the Supreme National Security Council was the centre of decision-making on war, diplomacy, and national security. The influential figure was one of several Iranian chiefs to publicly taunt President Trump and Israel during an annual anti-Israeli Quds Day rally last week. Iran had previously dismissed reports of Larijani's death, even releasing a handwritten letter to Iranian troops after Israel asserted he had been killed in an IDF strike.

Gholamreza Soleimani, a senior officer in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

Gholam Reza Soleimani, the head of the Basij volunteer paramilitary force that Iran uses to crush civilian protests, was also killed in strikes on Tuesday. Israel said his death was “an additional significant blow to the regime’s security command-and-control structures.” Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed Soleimani was killed but did not provide further details. It said on Tuesday those responsible would face retaliation, warning pro-Iranian forces would continue their “path of resistance” and avenge his death.

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